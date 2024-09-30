Intel Core Ultra 9 285 leak reveals spec of tamed Arrow Lake flagship CPU – and its potential performance levels

Intel’s Core Ultra 9 285 CPU is the subject of the latest Arrow Lake leak, and a sighting of this processor in Geekbench gives us some purported specs, and a glimpse of the potential performance on offer – with a caveat.

The Geekbench 6 result was flagged up on X by BenchLeaks, with the Core Ultra 9 285 running in an Asus Prime Z890-P motherboard (with LGA 1851, the new socket for Arrow Lake processors).

[GB6 CPU] Unknown CPUCPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 285 (24C 24T)Min/Max/Avg: 5461/5579/5560 MHzCodename: Arrow LakeCPUID: C0662 (GenuineIntel)Single: 3081Multi: 14150https://t.co/zPyFYuKEoHSeptember 30, 2024

What the leak tells us is (add the usual salt) that the Core Ultra 9 285 is a 24-core (24-thread) CPU and this is the 65W TDP (thermal design power) variation. (As opposed to the Core Ultra 9 285K, which is the unlocked 24-core processor that can be overclocked, with a TDP of 125W for PL1).

The Intel Core Ultra 9 285 will have the same core configuration as its K counterpart, meaning 8 performance cores alongside 16 efficiency cores. The chip has 36MB of L3 cache, with a base clock speed of 2.5GHz, and max boost speed of 5.6GHz. In the Geekbench 6 testing the chip was paired with 8GB of DDR5-5600 memory, meaning DDR5 system RAM with a speed of 5600MHz.

Scoring anomaly

Achieving a score of 3,081 in Geekbench for single-core is not bad at all. However, the Core Ultra 9 285 does stumble with its multi-core result of 14,150. As Wccftech, which spotted the above tweet, points out, that falls short compared to the vanilla Core i9-14900 (current non-K flagship) which hits around 17,000 to 18,000 for multi-core.

Something’s clearly awry here, then, as the plain 285 will not be that far off the pace of the 285K unlocked version – we expect further benchmarks will show that. Note that the non-K Arrow Lake CPUs, include the Core Ultra 9 285, will not launch until Q1 2025, so aren’t as close to shipping as the K versions (but they aren’t a million miles away either).

As we previously reported, we might see Intel’s first Arrow Lake CPUs, which will be those K models spearheaded by the 285K, as early as October 2024.

