AMD Ryzen 9800X3D leak suggests a big leap in clock speeds – and a CPU shaping up to be Intel’s worst nightmare

A new AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D leak provides us with a tempting glimpse of some potentially major advances made by this next-gen CPU in terms of clock speeds for 3D V-Cache chips, where a large cache has been a considerable drag factor on the clock frequency achieved.

Maybe that isn’t the case anymore, at least not if a video from Bilibili posted on X by leaker HXL (highlighted by VideoCardz) is anything to judge from, though as ever, we must be careful about leaks.

9800X3D Base 4.7 GHzAll Core Turbo 5.2 GHzhttps://t.co/cPk2fEhroH pic.twitter.com/J0O5uZqs4POctober 11, 2024

That in mind, the clip (which is actually just a slideshow of screenshots) shows a purported Cinebench R23 result, which measures the CPU’s rendering performance for single-threaded and multi-threaded performance. However, rather than the result, what’s really interesting here is the clock speeds are shown.

We see that AMD’s Ryzen 7 9800X3D has a base clock of 4.7GHz and hits an all-core boost speed of 5.2GHz. Again, we should underline that we can’t be sure if this is a genuine leak or not.

To give you some perspective, if we compare these clock speeds to its predecessor, the 7800X3D has a base clock of 4.2GHz – so the 9800X3D is supposedly 500MHz faster – and all-core turbo of around 4.8GHz – so we’re looking at 400GHz faster for the X3D newcomer.

Pretty impressive, to say the least, and it would appear that AMD has solved its cache problems holding back clocks, finding a sweet spot between clock speeds and 3D V-Cache.

So, we could be looking at some pretty insane frame rates for PC games here. Judging by previously leaked Cinebench results for the 9800X3D, the chip will be a much better all-rounder in performance terms, too – handling multi-core computing tasks more ably, but still being excellent for games. All of this is in theory, of course.

(Image credit: Future/John Loeffler)

Intel must be getting worried at this point

To sum up, Intel might be sweating a little bit right now, and a mainstream X3D offering like this could leave Team Blue’s new Arrow Lake silicon in the dust, at least as far as PC gamers are concerned.

Notably, Intel has already conceded defeat in the PC gaming arena by admitting that its Arrow Lake CPUs will be 5% slower than AMD’s 3D V-Cache Ryzen 7000 processors.

As Wccftech reports, during a Q&A session, Intel VP and general manager of technical marketing, Robert Hallock, stated that: “We showed some data on the 7950X3D. Based on my understanding of the performance, that part is within a couple of percents so I think we will be about 5% back versus X3D which we feel really really good about considering that we have just the cache that’s built within the CPU and the great IPC of the product so you’ll see about a 5% deficit, I want to be clear about that.”

And that’s the scenario against current-gen 3D V-Cache from AMD, so providing this leak is correct, it looks like Intel is in real trouble when it comes to the 9800X3D, a CPU which could arrive soon.