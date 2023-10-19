14600K vs 13600K: putting Intel's best mainstream CPUs to the test

Intel Core i7-14600K Efficiency Cores: 6

Performance Cores: 8

Threads: 20

Base Clock (E-Cores): 2.6GHz

Base Clock (P-Cores): 3.5GHz

Boost Clock (E-Cores): 4.0GHz

Boost Clock (P-Cores): 5.3GHz

Total Cache: 44MB

TDP: 125W The Intel Core i5-14600K is sure to be a popular choice among mainstream consumers looking for solid performance without shelling out a fortune for performance they'll never use or even need, but is it really the best value for consumers? For No price increase over previous generation

Faster clock speeds

Discrete WiFi 7 and Thunderbolt 5 supported Against Barely any gen-on-gen improvement

Runs much hotter Intel Core i5-13600K $309.99 at Amazon (Intel Core i5) $317.99 at Best Buy $359.99 at Target Efficiency Cores: 8

Performance Cores: 6

Threads: 20

Base Clock (E-Cores): 2.6 GHz

Base Clock (P-Cores): 3.5 GHz

Boost Clock (E-Cores): 3.9 GHz

Boost Clock (P-Cores): 5.1 GHz

Cache: 44MB Total

TDP: 125W The Intel Core i5-13600K puts up some truly impressive numbers against the top CPUs competing chipmakers have to offer, making this the best processor for general users, though it is still more expensive and soaks up power like a sponge. For Great overall performance

Excellent price

DDR4 and DDR5 support Against Power hungry

Price increase over previous generation

With the launch of Intel Raptor Lake Refresh, a lot of PC builders, gamers, and just geneal PC users have a few new chips to choose from, and the Intel Core i5-14600K vs 13600K comparison is one of the most natural to start making right out of the gate.

These Intel Core i5-13600K is one of the best processors for mainstream users thanks to its solid performance and decent pricing, so now that the Intel Core i5-14600K has hit the market, many might be wondering if it's time for an upgrade.

Whether you want the latest and best Intel processor for general computing or you're hoping to snag a deal on a still great Core i5-13600K (but you're wondering what you might be missing out on if you buy the now last-gen chip), there are definitely a lot of things to consider.

Having reviewed both chips and done an extensive amount of testing over the last few weeks on both, I've got a very good sense of how each chip stacks up, what you should expect from each in terms of performance, and what kind of value each one represents.

So whether you're looking for buy or you're just curious about how the two chips measure up, I'm here to walk you through everything you need to know about the Core i5-14600K vs 13600K.

14600K vs 13600K: Price

In terms of price, there's not going to be much difference between the two chips initially. The US MSRP for the Core i5-14600K is $319 (about £255/AU$465), which is on the lower range of what Intel suggests for the Core i5-13600K, though many retailers price that chip higher. Or at least they have been.

Now, however, it's likely that the 14th-gen i5 will be getting the pricing premiums while the 13600K is likely to slowly see its price come down, so in the long term, the 13600K is probably the better bet in terms of price. As it stand today, though, it's more or less a tie.

Winner: Tie (for now)

14600K vs 13600K: Specs & features

The Core i5 chips aren't especially known for their heavy-duty specs, and the 14600K and 13600K are no different. In fact, they're essentially the same, except for some modest turbo clock speed increased on the turbo clock speeds, 200MHz for the P-cores and 100MHz for the E-cores to get to the 14600K's 5.30GHz P-Core turbo clock and 4.0GHz for the E-core turbo clock.

Other than that, every Raptor Lake Refresh launch chip has support for discrete WiFi 7 and Thunderbolt 5, but both of those are a ways off, but it's something new for Raptor Lake Refresh, so its good to have some futureproofing.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Intel Core i5-14600K vs i5-13600K specs Header Cell - Column 0 Intel Core i5-14600K Intel Core i5-13600K Performance Cores 6 6 Efficiency Cores 8 8 Threads 20 20 P-Core Base Clock 3.50GHz 3.50GHz P-Core Boost Clock 5.30GHz 5.10GHz E-Core Base Clock 2.60GHz 2.60GHz E-Core Boost Clock 4.00GHz 3.90GHz Cache 44MB 44MB TDP 125W 125W Motherboard Socket LGA 1700 LGA 1700

Winner: Intel Core i5-14600K (barely)

14600K vs 13600K: Performance

Honestly, the only way you're going to tell the difference between these two chips' performance is when you're looking at their benchmark scores, because otherwise their performance is so close that it's not a difference you'd experience in your day-to-day use.

In synthetic benchmarks, the 14600K outperforms the 13600K by a fairly marginal amount, with an average single core performance about 3.6% better than its predecessor. The 14600K's multi core performance is about 3.3% better and its productivity performance is about 3.1% better.