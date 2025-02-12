Want to use ChatGPT Deep Research for free? Sam Altman confirms how often you’ll be able to use the new AI agent

OpenAI Deep Research is coming to Plus and free tier users

CEO Sam Altman has all-but-confirmed Plus users will get 10 uses a month and free tier users will get two uses a month

The release date of Deep Research outside of ChatGPT Pro is still TBD

OpenAI's new AI agent, Deep Research, will be coming to ChatGPT Plus and Free users shortly, and now we know just how many times a month you'll be able to use the research analyst.

Sam Altman, OpenAI's CEO, shared the info on X, all-but-confirming that Plus users ($20/month) will get to use Deep Research 10 times per month while free users will be able to use it two times per month.

Not only that, Altman also hinted at a future increase in the usage on Plus and free tiers by saying they have the "intent to scale these up over time."

ChatGPT Deep Research launched at the start of February and is currently only available to ChatGPT Pro users to the tune of $200/month (100 queries per month). The AI agent is an incredible tool that OpenAI says can "accomplish in tens of minutes what would take a human many hours."

With the ability to do work for you, by simply asking the AI tool to conduct research and report its findings, Deep Research is an absolute game-changer for productivity and it's incredible that we're going to be getting access to its power for free.

i think we are going to initially offer 10 uses per month for chatgpt plus and 2 per month in the free tier, with the intent to scale these up over time.it probably is worth $1000 a month to some users but i'm excited to see what everyone does with it! https://t.co/YBICvzodPFFebruary 12, 2025

$1000 a month in value?

Altman's announcement was in response to an X user who said, "ok, OpenAI Deep Research is worth probably $1000 a month to me. This is utterly transformative to how my brain engages with the world. I'm beyond in love and a little in awe."

To which Altman responded, "It probably is worth $1000 a month to some users but I'm excited to see what everyone does with it!"

We're yet to try Deep Research ourselves, but considering the examples shown on OpenAI's website, this new AI agent could completely revolutionize the way we interact with AI. OpenAI's website says, "Deep research is OpenAI's next agent that can do work for you independently – you give it a prompt, and ChatGPT will find, analyze, and synthesize hundreds of online sources to create a comprehensive report at the level of a research analyst." That may sound like a professional tool, just for professional use, but some of the examples which you can read about in my article, 3 reasons why I can’t wait to use OpenAI Deep Research, showcase just how useful this tool could be for everyone, not just those using it for work.

While Altman has confirmed Deep Research will come to Plus and free tiers, we still don't have a timeframe on when that will be. Here's hoping it's sooner rather than later.