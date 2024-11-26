This voice controlled AI might one day replace your mouse and keyboard
And it gets your tone
Anthropic's experiments with giving Claude AI control of your computer are taking a new tone, literally. Voice control could potentially change how you get your device to operate. The AI assistant developer has teamed with Hume AI and its new Empathic Voice Interface (EVI) 2 to give Claude a grasp of the emotion behind our words and responds in kind.
That's about more than just matching your vibe in a conversation. It smooths the connection between what you say and how Claude can control your computer. Essentially, EVI 2 turns your voice into text and sends it to Claude. Claude then controls the computer, moving the mouse, clicking buttons, and even taking screenshots. Claude then uses plain language to explain its process, text that EVI turns into natural-sounding, human-like speech. It's both a conversation and a way to complete tasks on a computer without a mouse or keyboard.
Hume wants AI to feel more natural and intuitive to use. Instead of typing commands or navigating clunky menus, you can have fluid, emotionally intelligent conversations with your devices.
Imagine telling your laptop, “I’m feeling a little overwhelmed. Can you organize my to-do list?” and having it respond in a soothing voice with just the right balance of empathy and efficiency while actually talking you through your list and putting it together on the screen in front of you. You can see how it works in the video below.
Voice control
"By integrating Claude with EVI, we've created something truly special. Claude's frontier natural language capabilities and personality complement EVI's expression understanding and empathy, so EVI can “act out” Claude’s responses and generate fluid, context-aware conversations that feel remarkably human,” Hume founder Alan Cowen explained in a blog post. "Claude is very eloquent. It has a really good personality that people enjoy talking to."
It's becoming more common to give generative AI assistants voice interfaces, whether ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode or Microsoft's Copilot Voice. The latest AI models allow for adaptive assistants that can respond when you interrupt and switch topics easily – far more so than earlier voice assistants from Amazon or Google. Combine that with control over your computer, and suddenly, new horizons open. Technology becomes more accessible to people with disabilities or those doing other things with their hands simultaneously, making multitasking easier.
Of course, any kinks will need to be worked out. The equivalent of an AI hallucination could be disastrous if the AI also has control over your files and messaging services. Plus, privacy becomes even more important when the digital equivalent of keystrokes and browser history becomes part of the AI record. Even so, this deal between Hume AI and Anthropic is still a big step for personalizing AI when it comes to computer control.
