This could be why you're stuck on the Apple Intelligence waitlist

You need to join a waitlist after installing iOS 18.1

The delay might be down to Apple Private Cloud Compute

Most users don't need to wait long

If you're an iPhone owner eager to get started with Apple Intelligence after the launch of iOS 18.1, you might be disappointed to discover that there's a waitlist to access the new AI features – and now we might have a better idea of why that's the case.

As spotted by well-known tipster ShrimpApplePro and Apple vlogger Brandon Butch, a post on Reddit from a non-Apple server engineer suggests that the delay is down to getting people registered on Apple's Private Cloud Compute (PCC) platform.

That's the server or cloud side of Apple Intelligence: it's designed to process AI requests that can't be managed on-device, while still maintaining user privacy, so your prompts are protected from unauthorized access (not even Apple can see them).

According to the Reddit post, the process of granting users access to this fenced-off server space needs to be staggered – possibly to accommodate the advanced authentication methods it uses. You can read more in the official PCC documentation provided by Apple.

How to get started

For those still asking: "why is there a waitlist for Apple Intelligence?" Here's some good insight from a server engineer: "The real cause is almost certainly enrolling you in Private Cloud Compute. That's the server side of Apple Intelligence. Some of your requests are handled… pic.twitter.com/EDItCS90QaOctober 29, 2024

While we can't verify that this information is accurate, it's an educated guess that makes sense. Apple Intelligence doesn't just place demands on your gadgets; it puts pressure on Apple's cloud resources too.

You can now access the first wave of Apple Intelligence features if you've downloaded iOS 18.1 to an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or any iPhone 16 model, and your device is set to US English. Head to Settings, then tap Apple Intelligence & Siri, and Join the Apple Intelligence Waiting List.

As per 9to5Google, some of the delay might also be down to the beta status of Apple Intelligence, with Apple wanting to minimize the risk of misleading or offensive answers. There's also quite a significant data download to consider.

The good news is that most people only seem to be on the waitlist for a few hours or even a few minutes (if you want to skip the queue, we can help with that too). So you shouldn't see too much of a delay – and more Apple Intelligence features are on the way with iOS 18.2.