This AI-powered chessboard could turn you into a grandmaster

The GoChess Mini is an AI-integrated chessboard

With built-in AI coaching, the chessboard claims to make you better

It retails for $199 and is available now

Do you love playing chess, but aren't very good at it? Maybe you've wanted to start learning the game, but aren't quite sure where to start. The brand-new GoChess Mini could be the solution to all your problems - if an AI-integrated chessboard is really as useful as it sounds.

Particula, the company that makes the GoChess Mini, claims it is the "world's smartest chessboard", and uses AI to teach you the best way to play the game by lighting up squares on the board to show you the best move to make. You can play against the AI, with 32 difficulty levels, or play online on the world's biggest chess platforms, including Lichess and Chess.com.

The GoChess Mini is available directly from Particula for $199.95, or at Amazon for $219. At the time of writing, the AI-powered chess board isn't available in the UK or Australia, and we're not sure if Particula plans to release it in these regions.

Become a Grandmaster

Chess is one of the world's most popular board games, and chess computers have existed since the 1950s. Nowadays, companies love to use the term AI to make products sound smarter than ever before, and it's hard to tell just how clever GoChess Mini is without actually testing it out.

Particula makes bold claims about this chess board's intelligence, and if the product backs it up, it could seriously help improve chess novices from around the globe. I'd love to see GoChess Mini's AI take on a grandmaster like Magnus Carlsen, just to see how clever it actually is. Until then, you'll need to make a purchase based off of big claims and AI-powered lights, but is that enough to truly make you better at the game?

You might also like