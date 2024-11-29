Shoppers are turning to AI to win at Black Friday – and you could, too

Black Friday 2024 is looking a little different this year, and it’s all thanks to the rise of artificial intelligence. Forget aimlessly scrolling through endless deals or juggling ten tabs to find the best price when you can turn to AI tools to make shopping more effective and less stressful. Many people are embracing tools like ChatGPT and other AI assistants to streamline the chaos and score serious savings. A report from Boston Consulting Group found that 38% of people either have used or plan to use AI for Black Friday shopping this year. And 44% of shoppers will rely on AI assistants for their holiday shopping, according to a survey by Attest.

The appeal is obvious. Instead of spending hours comparing prices or digging through reviews, you can let AI handle the heavy lifting. Need to find the lowest price on a new laptop? AI can scan dozens of retailers in seconds. Wondering if that fancy espresso machine is worth it? AI can summarize reviews and highlight what people love – or hate – about it. It’s like having a super-savvy shopping buddy who never gets tired.

This year, more shoppers than ever are leaning into AI for their Black Friday strategies. A growing number of people are using AI tools specifically to navigate holiday deals, especially those familiar with the technology. The Attest report found that 56% of AI users leverage the tools to find bargains. AI is also helpful in getting personalized recommendations for gifts and finding items on sale for yourself that you might have missed.

AI Shopping Pals

Retailers are certain to be as happy about AI as the customers if it can boost sales. And, so far, people seem to like using AI tools this way, with 70% of consumers reporting that generative AI tools enhance their shopping experience, according to a WHOP report. Some already have internal AI shopping helpers. Both Amazon and Google use AI to aid shoppers (and encourage more sales) within their own shopping ecosystems, and you'll likely see a growing number of retailers implement AI directly in a similar fashion.

Of course, AI's failings don't vanish at the holidays, so there are plenty of scams that either use AI or that your AI shopping companion might fall for. Watch out for any fake deal site your AI pal directs you towards. With that caveat, you can mostly rely on AI to at least direct you to some good products and bargains. And maybe you won't have to deal with any holiday FOMO over an amazing sale you missed amid the flurry.

