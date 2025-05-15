She let ChatGPT read her coffee grounds – then filed for divorce

A Greek couple thought it would be fun to use ChatGPT as a fortune-teller and have it "read" coffee grounds in their cups

ChatGPT claimed the husband was cheating with someone whose name starts with E

The wife is now filing for divorce over the AI tasseography response

A woman in Greece is divorcing her husband after ChatGPT played fortune teller and claimed her husband was cheating on her. According to a Greek City Times report, the couple asked the AI chatbot to look at a photo of the grounds left behind in her husband's cup of Greek coffee and practice tasseography, the ancient art of divining present secrets or future fates based on patterns left behind in tea leaves or coffee.

After looking at the residue at the bottom of their cups, ChatGPT had some shockingly specific things to say. According to the report, the AI claimed to see that the husband was secretly fantasizing about a woman whose name started with an “E” and was fated to begin an affair with her. In case that wasn't enough, ChatGPT's response to the woman’s own cup was to claim that the affair had already started.

Some people take fortune-telling seriously, but usually only from humans practicing divination. But what the husband saw as a quirky, funny moment, his wife saw as a serious and accurate description of reality. She told her husband to leave, announced to her children that she was ending her marriage, and served him with legal papers three days later.

Oracular AI

As a legal matter, it's hard to say how a judge will view this. There's no real precedent for citing a “robot oracle” as evidence of infidelity in a court of law anywhere (though there is one about declaring a house is haunted before you sell it in New York State). But what’s fascinating isn’t the legalities so much as what it says about culture.

Tasseography isn’t some novelty party trick; it's thousands of years old and practiced across coffee and tea-drinking cultures from Turkey to China and beyond. The idea that symbols and swirls in a cup could reveal your fate is a perfect example of how people see stories in randomness, whether a constellation or coffee residue.

That some people want to outsource mystic rituals to AI feels almost predetermined. This reported Greek marital strife is arguably a good reason not to do so, or at least not to call it wisdom. And it's not like ChatGPT actually knows how to read coffee grounds. It wasn’t trained on tasseography. What it can do is make educated guesses based on the patterns it sees in an image and what people have said about similar shapes or symbols on the internet. In other words, making stuff up in a convincing tone, just like a human would.

It turns out that a convincing tone is all it takes for some people. And it's not like this is the first instance. Tarot card reading with ChatGPT was an early demonstration of how flexible the AI could be in its activities. The same goes for making astrology charts and palm reading. But if you stop treating it like entertainment and like a real psychic answer, it can cause real emotional damage.

Then again, if your spouse is willing to believe an AI chatbot claiming psychic powers over your own contradictions, the issue might not be about the technology. So go ahead and ask ChatGPT to read your coffee grounds if you want a laugh. But maybe don't act like you're in a mashup of Black Mirror meets My Big Fat Greek Wedding and run out the door. Sometimes, your coffee is just coffee. And the swirl at the bottom of the cup is not the ghost of a digital Cassandra.