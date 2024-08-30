Oprah, Sam Altman, and MKBHD walk into a TV show about AI and it's not a joke

Oprah Winfrey is taking her signature interview style to the world of AI and bringing some of the biggest names in tech and policy with her for a new TV special.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Bill Gates, former CEO of Microsoft, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and more are all set to appear to discuss and demonstrate AI with Winfrey. “AI and the Future of Us” will air on ABC on September 12 at 8 p.m. ET and stream on Hulu the following day. Winfrey’s special is designed to demystify AI and explore how it will affect our lives.

Altman will explain the fundamentals of AI. Then, Gates will extend that to the changes AI may bring to education, healthcare, and other sectors, and Wray will touch on what AI means for law enforcement and national security.

For a more hands-on demonstration of AI’s capabilities, YouTube creator and technologist Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) will showcase existing products with AI already embedded. She’ll also discuss the growing influence of digital content creators in educating the public about technology, including AI. Tristan Harris and Aza Raskin, co-founders of the Center for Humane Technology, are set to discuss ethical issues around AI with Winfrey, as will Pulitzer Prize-winning author Marilynne Robinson.

“AI. It may fascinate you or scare you. Or if you’re like me, it may do both,” Winfrey explains in her promo for the show. “So, let’s take a breath and find out more about it. I’ve gathered some of our country’s leading experts to answer all of our questions.”

AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special - Thursday, September 12 on ABC - YouTube Watch On

Oprah AI

“AI and the Future of Us” comes at a time when AI is rapidly becoming more capable and powerful even as it draws increasing criticism and concerns about how it might negatively impact the world. Given the lineup of influential speakers and the current public interest in AI, “AI and the Future of Us” is likely to attract a wide audience.

Oprah Winfrey’s involvement is arguably the biggest sign of AI becoming mainstream. How she presents AI may influence a lot of people as they develop their own opinions on AI. By dedicating a primetime slot to this topic, ABC and Winfrey are acknowledging AI’s growing significance and the need for informed public discourse.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors