Nvidia, Google, and Disney's AI-powered Star Wars robot is absolutely the droid I've been looking for

Now I need to go home and rethink my life

Nvidia GTC 2025
(Image credit: Nvidia)
  • Nvidia is collaborating with Google and Disney to create a physics engine for robotics
  • The open-source engine is titled Newton and is expected to launch later this year
  • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang revealed Blue, a Star Wars-inspired robot using Newton for complete real-time simulation

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has announced a new collaboration between the company, Google DeepMind, and Disney Research which is bringing AI-powered Star Wars robots to life.

Taking to the stage at Nvidia's GTC 2025 keynote on Tuesday, Huang revealed Blue, a Star Wars-inspired research robot capable of incredible movement akin to those seen in your favorite sci-fi movies.

The companies have teamed up to create Newton, the physics engine behind the robot's movement, which is expected to be released as open source later this year.

Huang said, "Can you believe you're looking at complete real-time simulation? This is how we're going to train robots in the future. Blue has two Nvidia computers inside." Nvidia's CEO went on to interact with Blue on stage before telling the robot to go home.

Nvidia's press release reads, "Newton is open source, empowering the entire robotics community. This enables roboticists to use and distribute the framework freely and contribute cutting-edge research to its development."

Now, this is all very proof of concept for the consumer, so what does Nvidia, Google, and Disney's collaboration mean for you and me? Well, we might not reap the rewards any time soon but after seeing Blue in action on stage, I'm convinced Disney's dream of having droids in Disney World is now going to become a reality.

In fact, just last week a report from Axios at SXSW stated that Disney is planning to showcase the robots in its entertainment parks at some point this year.

Jensen Huang Introduces Blue: NVIDIA & Disney Research’s AI Robot | GTC 2025 - YouTube Jensen Huang Introduces Blue: NVIDIA & Disney Research’s AI Robot | GTC 2025 - YouTube
Watch On

I've always wanted a robot, please make this a reality

You know, robots are pretty scary, I get it. But as someone who constantly struggles to deal with the stress of life in the 21st century, I'd absolutely jump at the opportunity to have a Star Wars droid in my home.

While I love my French Bulldog, Kermit, he can't do the dishes, he can't do the washing up, and he sure as heck can't understand what I'm saying (although I think he chooses to ignore me).

Now, this concept of a small cute robot doing all my chores in my home is not going to arrive anytime soon, but Newton's physics engine makes it a real possibility in the near future, and I'm sold on that idea.

Give me a robot that can make my life easier through the power of AI and I'll take out a loan to get one. My productivity would soar, my mental health would improve, and best of all, I'd hopefully never have to wash the dishes again.

John-Anthony Disotto
John-Anthony Disotto
Senior Writer AI

