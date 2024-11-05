iOS 18.2 beta shows exactly how Siri’s ChatGPT upgrade will work on iPhones – including new ‘daily limit’ guide

iOS 18.2 beta 2 adds a new ChatGPT daily limit tracker in Settings

ChatGPT Plus lets you bypass the free daily limits in Siri

ChatGPT Siri integration launching in December

iOS 18.2’s second developer beta now has info on Siri’s ChatGPT daily limit, giving us an insight into how the upgraded Siri will work when it launches in December.

Nestled in settings, iOS 18.2 beta 2 adds an Advanced Capabilities section that shows whether you’re under the daily limit for ChatGPT’s advanced capabilities. It also offers an option to upgrade to ChatGPT’s premium subscription, Plus, if you want to avoid the daily limits.

The settings pane reads: “You’ll have access to ChatGPT’s advanced capabilities until you reach your daily limit. Additional requests will use the basic version for up to 24 hours.”



This is no surprise, as when Apple originally announced ChatGPT integration with Siri at WWDC in June the company was clear that Siri’s ChatGPT features would be subject to the same limitations as using ChatGPT via OpenAI’s mobile app or through a web browser.

ChatGPT offers a $19.99 /£16 (approx AU$30) monthly Plus subscription for users who use complex prompts often, and who want the best AI experience possible.

ChatGPT in Siri

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

ChatGPT Plus gives you 5x more messages on OpenAI’s Gpt-4o AI model, and access to even more advanced models like o1-mini, which has reasoning capabilities for difficult math problems and scientific equations. On top of that, ChatGPT Plus lets you upload more photos and files, generate images, and use ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode for longer than 10 minutes a month.

While it’s unclear how these specific ChatGPT features integrate into Siri, these capabilities are advertised directly from within the Settings app when you opt to upgrade to ChatGPT Plus.

ChatGPT Plus subscribers can also access the new ChatGPT Search early, although for the time being access is limited to via the ChatGPT app or Safari rather than directly from Siri.

As it stands, Apple is expected to add ChatGPT integration to Siri in early December, alongside other Apple Intelligence features like Genmoji and Image Playground. Siri will get even smarter early next year when it receives a massive Apple Intelligence upgrade that includes personal context and on-screen awareness, so the virtual assistant can answer queries related to whatever you’re doing on your device.

We’ll need to wait until December to see if it’s worth upgrading to ChatGPT Plus specifically for a better Siri experience, but most people should be able to experience the best ChatGPT has to offer within the daily limits, and adding this new section to Settings will make it to track and manage just how much, if at all, you’d benefit from upgrading to Plus.