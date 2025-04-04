I didn’t care about Copilot, but this massive upgrade could make Microsoft’s AI the personal assistant I’ve always wanted

Let me preface this by saying, that when I say I don't care about Copilot, I mean it. I've not owned a Windows PC since 2006, and I've never even installed the Copilot app on my Mac, iPhone, or even Android device.

I write about AI for a living, but there are very few AI tools I actually use in my daily life. Usually, I test them for work, come up with article ideas, and write about experiences with AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini - but I rarely use AI in my spare time.

Microsoft's Copilot is an AI tool that I've neglected, not only in my home life but also at work. I rarely cover Copilot, and when I do it's usually just a brief news story here or there.

Anyways, you get the idea Copilot just isn't really an AI chatbot that was on my radar. But after Microsoft's 50th Anniversary Copilot Event, that's all changed.

A complete overhaul

Copilot is often seen as a business tool rather than a consumer product. So much so, in fact, that I fully expected Microsoft's Copilot event to center around business use and barely touch on what that means for a consumer.

I couldn't have been more wrong. At Microsoft's event today, the company showcased a new vision for Copilot, which it now calls 'Your AI Companion', and I think it's time I take notice.

Today, in celebration of its 50th anniversary, Microsoft highlighted that the company's future is very much counting on software like Copilot, and that's a very exciting thing.

The company announced major upgrades to the AI chatbot including a memory, similar to that found in Gemini and ChatGPT, meaning Copilot will learn important information about you. Microsoft says Copilot can now "learn who you are deeply."

In a blog post announcing the new features, CEO of Microsoft AI Mustafa Suleyman said, "With your permission, Copilot will now remember what you talk about, so it learns your likes and dislikes and details about your life: the name of your dog, that tricky project at work, what keeps you motivated to stick to your new workout routine."

Elsewhere Copilot is getting vision, giving the AI on-screen awareness in Windows and access to your camera in mobile apps similar to Apple's Visual Intelligence or Google's Lens.

Microsoft announced much more at today's event, and you can read about it all in detail here. It's the agentic capabilities called "Actions", however, that really stand out and make me interested in giving Copilot a shot at becoming my daily AI driver.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft)

The AI personal assistant I've been waiting for?

My dream AI scenario is a personal assistant that does the mundane in my life so I can focus on the things that matter.

Whether it's filling out calendar entries, telling me when to leave for an appointment, or booking my next beard trim, I want AI to alleviate a little bit of the stress of life so I have one less thing to think about.

Apple Intelligence-powered Siri looked like my ideal scenario when it was showcased at WWDC 2024, but with WWDC 2025 fast approaching we've still not seen a tech demo to prove it's actually capable of what's advertised.

Today, Microsoft's Copilot announcement with an emphasis on an AI companion piques my interest and makes me wonder if the company to fulfill my AI want will ultimately be the Seattle tech giant.

It's hard to know for sure, considering I've not tested any of the newly announced Copilot features yet. But you better believe the first thing I'm going to do as soon as Copilot's update is available, is use it in my daily life.

I want to leave you with another quote from the CEO of Microsoft AI. He said, "The important point is that throughout Copilot is more than an AI, it’s yours. It remembers not just what you said, but who you are. Copilot helps you stay organized, think clearly, and learn more intuitively."

I've been burnt before by putting trust in AI marketing campaigns but Microsoft's Copilot announcements today make me excited for the future, and I can't wait to see if it can live up to the billing.