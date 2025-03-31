Gemini’s ‘most intelligent AI model’ yet is now available for free - here are 3 ways you can use its incredible reasoning capabilities

Google announced Gemini 2.5 last week

Now you can access its reasoning model, Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental, for free

It tops Humanity's Last Exam, the most difficult AI benchmark

Google's AI strategy continues to impress, as the company announced this weekend that its brand new Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental would be rolling out to everyone, not just paid subscribers.

"The team is sprinting, TPUs are running hot, and we want to get our most intelligent model into more people’s hands asap." The company announced on X, confirming its brand-new reasoning model would be made available for free users, just days after its initial launch.

Free users will experience some rate limits compared to paid users, and Google has confirmed that Gemini Advanced subscribers will get 'expanded access and a significantly larger context window.'

Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental is a new AI model with amazing reasoning capabilities that sees it sit at the top of Humanity's Last Exam, one of the hardest AI benchmarks in the world, with 18.8% accuracy.

When the new AI model was launched on Wednesday last week, it was only available to Gemini Advanced users who pay a monthly subscription to get the best AI tools Google offers.

Google's approach to AI has been incredibly refreshing over the last few months, releasing some of its most powerful tools like Deep Research, an AI agent capable of in-depth analysis, for free.

The company has also made a concrete effort to update and upgrade its already available tools continuously, and that's a huge win for consumers.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now that Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental is available for free, here are 3 ways you can get the most from Google's free new reasoning model.

Gemini 2.5 Pro is taking off 🚀🚀🚀The team is sprinting, TPUs are running hot, and we want to get our most intelligent model into more people’s hands asap.Which is why we decided to roll out Gemini 2.5 Pro (experimental) to all Gemini users, beginning today.Try it at no… https://t.co/eqCJwwVhXJMarch 29, 2025

1. Ask it something confusing

(Image credit: Google)

Considering Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental's impressive result on Humanity's Last Exam, the best place to start with the new reasoning model is by asking it something confusing.

Why not try a riddle, or a difficult maths problem to see just how capable Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental really is?

One of my favorite ways to test new reasoning models is by asking it a question without a correct answer. It'll most likely struggle, but it's very interesting to see the thought process to determine just how good the reasoning capabilities actually are.

2. The dad joke visualizer

My colleague and AI expert, Eric Hal Schwartz, pitted Gemini 2.5 Pro against ChatGPT o3-mini to find out which AI reasoning model is best.

In his experiment, he asked Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental to develop a web-based application for visualizing the effectiveness of dad jokes, and the results are pretty impressive.

While you don't need to recreate a dad joke visualizer, you can use the same technique and prompt to see Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental's true capabilities, making alterations depending on what you're trying to achieve.

Try: "Develop a web application that visualizes the 'success rate' of dad jokes based on various factors. The interface should let users input joke parameters and see projected audience reactions across different demographics. Include elements with playful animations and the ability to save and share your most successful (or painfully unsuccessful) joke formulas."

3. Ask for a step-by-step guide

Think of a project that requires lots of logic, something like building a garden extension or starting a sandwich shop business. Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental excels when it comes to using logic to break down tasks into step-by-step guides, offering detailed instructions on how to achieve your goal.

I asked Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental to create a step-by-step guide for building a cake business, and it created a complex plan with all the information I needed to get my brain ticking.

No, Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental isn't going to start a business for you, but it's clever enough to give you enough basic information to help the logistical side.

Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental won't be for everyone, but the great thing about Google's AI is that you can select the model you need for the task at hand. Now, Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental is available to everyone, you've got an extra option should you require it.