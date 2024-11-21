ChatGPT-4o just got a 'creative writing' boost for telling more engaging stories

ChatGPT-4o gets 'creative writing' update

It can also deal better with uploaded files

The update is only for ChatGPT Plus subscribers

OpenAI has given ChatGPT-4o, the large language model (LLM) that’s available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers, a stealthy ‘creative writing’ upgrade.

In a brief tweet on X, OpenAI described the upgrade by saying: “The model’s creative writing ability has leveled up – more natural, engaging, and tailored writing to improve relevance & readability.”

OpenAI also claims that the new ChatGPT-4o works better with uploaded files, providing deeper insights and more thorough responses. ChatGPT has had the ability to upload files and analyze them for a while now, and it works particularly well for uploading data in spreadsheet form, or images, to use in your prompts.

ChatGPT-4o can now rival Eminem

ChatGPT has always been good at creative writing. Sprinkle in a few interesting characters and ask it to tell you a story and it can do a splendid job of spinning a yarn, which is especially useful for parents when it comes to coming up with a story for bedtime. But the new update means it’s got even better.

It’s hard to quantify an update that claims to improve the quality of writing, but so far user reaction has been positive. On X, @kyleshannon tweeted “ Hey @OpenAI your @ChatGPTapp 4o "Creative Writing" upgrade today is INSANE!”

Another user, Kyle, claims that the new ChatGPT-4o rivals Eminem when it comes to creating rap lyrics:

“My test prompt for two years has been some version of 'write an Eminem style cipher about quantum mechanics.' ChatGPT has always been the best at this, but no LLM has ever captured the sophisticated internal rhyming structures like he does. Until now”.

If you want to read ChatGPT-4o’s Eminem-style rap about quantum mechanics, you can in this tweet:





There’s nothing you need to do or install to make use of the ‘creative writing’ update in ChatGPT-4o, it all happens behind the scenes, so just head over to Chat.com and ask it to write something.

Note: The update doesn’t apply to people who are on the free tier of ChatGPT, which is restricted to the ChatGPT-4 LLM, its legacy model.