Can you use ChatGPT to create a dream life? Why you should think before trying this viral TikTok trend

TikTok is filled with advice on how to use ChatGPT – users are using it to create schedules, explore existential questions, generate sci-fi landscapes, or even as a virtual therapist. One viral trend with lasting appeal is asking AI to help you manifest a dream life.

Users are prompting ChatGPT to describe their ideal future, generate step-by-step guides to achieving it, and even create visual representations to make it feel more tangible. But what’s driving this trend? And most importantly, should we all be trying it?

The trend: AI-assisted dreaming

A lot of self-development advice on TikTok today – especially content rooted in manifestation – focuses on visualizing an ideal future. While some aspects of manifestation are questionable and not backed by evidence, research suggests that visualization can be a powerful motivator.

For example, one 2011 study found that when individuals visualize a goal more clearly, they think of it as closer and more achievable, increasing their effort and commitment.

But what if imagining a dream life feels too difficult? That’s where AI tools like ChatGPT come in. According to TikTok, users are leveraging AI to fill in imagination gaps by generating a “day in the life” of their future selves – a written account of what their dream future could look like, laid out in vivid detail.

This trend also has a more practical side. People are asking ChatGPT to create dream schedules, helping them structure a daily routine that aligns with their goals. Others are using AI-generated imagery, employing tools like DALL·E or Midjourney to create AI dream vision boards – literal representations of their ideal future.

To some, this might seem frivolous or even a questionable use of AI, especially as we grapple with its environmental impact. Yet, that hasn’t stopped the trend from spreading. Many TikTok users report feeling deeply inspired – and even emotional – seeing ChatGPT articulate or generate a future they had never fully been able to visualize before.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The pros and cons of AI-assisted dreaming

It’s easy to consider why this AI-assisted dreaming trend has gained such popularity. By making goal visualization effortless and engaging – especially for those who struggle with imagining their future – it gives them an accessible way to bring aspirations to life. The process requires minimal effort while generating quick, detailed, and inspiring visions, through text or images.

Beyond inspiration, AI can also help transform vague aspirations into clear, tangible goals, making the process of goal-setting feel more exciting and achievable.

Some users also find comfort in the fact they're not working through this process with someone they know or a therapist or life coach. That might seem odd to some of us, but others like that AI tools are non-judgemental, that they serve up what looks like guidance without criticism.

However, all AI-generated advice has its limitations. We know that ChatGPT works by producing generic, statistically probable responses rather than truly personalized insights, which can lead to misleading or unrealistic expectations.

Because AI lacks the depth of a real-life therapist or life coach, its dream-life visualizations can also fail to consider real-world obstacles, potentially setting users up for disappointment.

There are also ethical concerns here – should AI be trusted to provide guidance on financial, health, or personal development without real expertise?

Additionally, broader AI-related issues come into play, including its environmental impact – is an AI-generated image of your dream life really worth the resources it consumes? There are also privacy concerns about whether personal data shared with AI tools could be used in unintended ways.

While AI can be a powerful tool for inspiration, it’s essential to approach it critically and balance its insights with real-world experience.

How to use ChatGPT to manifest your dream life

If you’re interested in trying this trend – and you’ve put some thought into the pros and cons – here’s a structured process to follow.

This approach covers several key elements of the trend, including defining your dream life, visualizing a day in that life, setting actionable goals, and creating an inspiring image to serve as your guiding light.

You can copy and paste these prompts directly into ChatGPT or tweak them to better suit your needs:

Defining your dream life:

"You are going to help me manifest my dream life. Please ask me a set of five questions to better understand my goals, desires, and what my dream life looks like. Ask these questions one at a time."

"You are going to help me manifest my dream life. Please ask me a set of five questions to better understand my goals, desires, and what my dream life looks like. Ask these questions one at a time." Visualizing a day in your dream life:

"Based on my answers, can you describe a full day in my dream life as if it’s already happening? Please write in the first person, making it detailed and immersive."

"Based on my answers, can you describe a full day in my dream life as if it’s already happening? Please write in the first person, making it detailed and immersive." Turning your vision into actionable goals:

"Based on my dream life, can you help me create actionable goals I can start working on this week? Ask me follow-up questions to make sure they are specific and achievable."

"Based on my dream life, can you help me create actionable goals I can start working on this week? Ask me follow-up questions to make sure they are specific and achievable." Creating a structured roadmap:

'Can you create a structured roadmap for the next three months, breaking my dream life into milestones?"

'Can you create a structured roadmap for the next three months, breaking my dream life into milestones?" Generating a detailed written visualization:

"Can you create a highly detailed, first-person visualization of my dream life, written as if it’s already happening?"

"Can you create a highly detailed, first-person visualization of my dream life, written as if it’s already happening?" Let's bring it to life with AI Imagery

"Create an ultra-detailed AI-generated image of my dream life. Here are the key elements I want to include: [List the details – where you are, what you're doing, setting, mood, lighting, etc.]."

Regardless of what you think about this trend, it’s easy to see why it resonates – especially on TikTok, where self-development and manifestation content is incredibly popular.

Before diving in, consider whether the benefits outweigh the drawbacks. It’s tempting to indulge in a little AI fantasy, especially during uncertain times, but staying engaged with real life is crucial.

Ultimately, AI can be a helpful tool for visualization and motivation, but it’s not a substitute for real-world action, coaching, or therapy.