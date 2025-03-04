Shure's tiny MoveMic 88+ gives creators a cheap and easy way to record crystal clear audio on a smartphone

News
By
published

A small, lightweight remote microphone built for flexibility

Shure MoveMic88+ on mini tripod
(Image credit: Shure)
  • Wireless direct-to-phone design with 100ft range
  • Four available polar patterns for different scenarios
  • Available now from $299 / £289

Creators looking for better sound for their vlogs and podcasts have no shortage of wireless microphones to choose from – but Shure’s latest mic takes things in a different direction to the wearable likes of the DJI Mic Mini and Saramonic Ultra.

Unveiled today, the Shure MoveMic 88+ is a wireless mic designed to be mounted on tripods or microphone stands rather than clipped to your shirt collar or lapel. It's designed for video professionals or journalists who need a small, lightweight mic with enough flexibility to be used for everything from nature documentaries to short films and two-header interviews – it can link up directly with the user’s smartphone over a range of up to 100 feet.

With the user running the Shure Motiv Video app, they’ll be able to select one of four polar patterns – stereo, mono cardioid, mono bi-directional or raw mid-side – and fine-tune the mic’s audio performance by adjusting gain, EQ, noise reduction or engaging a high pass filter. Recordings can be stored directly on the phone, or live streamed to platforms including YouTube and Facebook.

Shure MoveMic 88+ lifestyle image

The MoveMic receiver (on the left) is an optional accessory that expands the MoveMic 88+'s compatibility (Image credit: Shure)

The direct-to-phone wireless link keeps things simple while offering superior audio performance to a phone’s on-board microphone, particularly in environments with wind or traffic noise. Shure also suggests the MoveMic 88+’s size and range could prove invaluable for remote recording scenarios, giving the example of clearly capturing the sounds from a bird’s nest while sitting at a distance; the mic’s discreet size means it could be placed close to the nest without disturbing its inhabitants.

The MoveMic 88+ has a built-in rechargeable battery delivering up to eight hours of use, topping up via USB-C when required, and comes supplied with two mounting clips – one for camera cold shoes and another for 5/8” mic stands. It can also work when handheld directly, according to Shure – but does seem a little small to hold comfortably.

The Shure MoveMic 88+ can be purchased solo for $299 / £289, or in a bundle with the MoveMic Receiver ($449 / £439), which allows it to connect to cameras, computers and smartphones (for third-party app recording) via USB-C or 3.5mm cable.

You might also like

See more News about Cameras
Sam Kieldsen
Sam Kieldsen

Sam has been writing about tech and digital culture for over 20 years, starting off in video games journalism before branching out into the wonderful worlds of consumer electronics, streaming entertainment and photography. Over the years he has written for Wired, Stuff, GQ, T3, Trusted Reviews and PC Zone, and now lives on the Kent coast in the UK – the ideal place for a camera reviewer to ply their trade.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Boya Mini wireless mic clipped to content creator&#039;s clothing
Boya launches the world's smallest and lightest wireless mic, and it's super cheap
Person attaching Hollyland Lark M2S mic to shirt
DJI's Mic Mini might just have met its match: the tiny, logo-free Hollyland Lark M2S wireless mic
Rode Wireless Micro transmitter attached to a bright orange jacket
Rode Wireless Micro review: DJI-beating audio for smartphone creators?
DJI Mic Mini kit on a wooden table
DJI Mic Mini review: the tiny wireless mic to beat for smartphone-first content creators
Rode Wireless Micro kit on a wooden table
The DJI Mic Mini is superb, but there's one big reason I'd pick the Rode Wireless Micro for smartphone content creation instead
Boya Mini wireless mic clipped to a person&#039;s navy sweater
Boya Mini review: your super-cheap and super-tiny first wireless mic
Latest in Camera Accessories
Shure MoveMic 88+ lifestyle image
Shure's tiny MoveMic 88+ gives creators a cheap and easy way to record crystal clear audio on a smartphone
Peak Design Roller Pro roller case on the floor of luxury airport, opened out
I’ve been using Peak Design’s innovative new Roller Pro for weeks, and it’s my new go-to carry-on case for travel – here’s why
photographer wearing an f-stop Tilopa 50L DuraDiamond
I'm an outdoors photographer, and this f-stop backpack has gone on every photography trip with me for many years – here's my long-term review
DJI RS 4 Mini outdoors on a table
I tested DJI’s new RS 4 Mini camera gimbal, and its Intelligent Tracking Module is a game-changer for content creators
AnkerWork M650 wireless mic kit
I've been testing AnkerWork's complete M650 wireless mic kit for weeks, and it's a great value alternative to the DJI Mic 2
Mindshift Backlight 26L being worn
Mindshift Backlight 26L review: a lightweight outdoor backpack you can depend on
Latest in News
Bang &amp; Olufsen Beogram 4000C Saint Laurent Rive Droite Edition
Bang & Olufsen's latest reworked turntable is a masterpiece of retro revival, in a breathtaking wooden presentation box
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple unveils new Apple Watch bands – here's what's in the Spring 2025 collection
iPad Air M3
Apple makes one hardware change to the iPad Air that might be the best indicator of its true lightweight tablet intentions
Shure MoveMic 88+ lifestyle image
Shure's tiny MoveMic 88+ gives creators a cheap and easy way to record crystal clear audio on a smartphone
An operator fires a saw blade from a weapon
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 gets two-week delay, will now release in April
Apple iPad A16
Apple's new entry-level iPad ups the performance for the same price, but doesn't support Apple Intelligence
More about camera accessories
photographer wearing an f-stop Tilopa 50L DuraDiamond

I'm an outdoors photographer, and this f-stop backpack has gone on every photography trip with me for many years – here's my long-term review
Peak Design Roller Pro roller case on the floor of luxury airport, opened out

I’ve been using Peak Design’s innovative new Roller Pro for weeks, and it’s my new go-to carry-on case for travel – here’s why
An animated girl holds up a paddle with a whale behind her

3 new movies and shows on Disney+ and Hulu that I can't wait to stream
See more latest
Most Popular
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple unveils new Apple Watch bands – here's what's in the Spring 2025 collection
Vado SL 2
Specialized says calling its new Vado SL 2 Alloy an e-bike is still an insult – here's why
Bang &amp; Olufsen Beogram 4000C Saint Laurent Rive Droite Edition
Bang & Olufsen's latest reworked turntable is a masterpiece of retro revival, in a breathtaking wooden presentation box
Next-Gen Google TV
Google TV's Gemini Live support and other updates seemingly confirmed by new user survey – here's what to expect
iPad Air M3
Apple makes one hardware change to the iPad Air that might be the best indicator of its true lightweight tablet intentions
A concept image of someone typing on a computer. A red flashing danger sign is above the keyboard and nymbers and symbols also in glowing red surround it.
Microsoft Teams and other Windows tools hijacked to hack corporate networks
An operator fires a saw blade from a weapon
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 gets two-week delay, will now release in April
Illustration of a hooked email hovering over a mobile phone
AWS misconfigurations reportedly used to launch phishing attacks
Yasuke rides out, looking over a vibrant forest. A castle can be seen in the background.
Assassin's Creed Shadows requirements for PC and Mac guide
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #633)