Shure's tiny MoveMic 88+ gives creators a cheap and easy way to record crystal clear audio on a smartphone

Wireless direct-to-phone design with 100ft range

Four available polar patterns for different scenarios

Available now from $299 / £289

Creators looking for better sound for their vlogs and podcasts have no shortage of wireless microphones to choose from – but Shure’s latest mic takes things in a different direction to the wearable likes of the DJI Mic Mini and Saramonic Ultra.

Unveiled today, the Shure MoveMic 88+ is a wireless mic designed to be mounted on tripods or microphone stands rather than clipped to your shirt collar or lapel. It's designed for video professionals or journalists who need a small, lightweight mic with enough flexibility to be used for everything from nature documentaries to short films and two-header interviews – it can link up directly with the user’s smartphone over a range of up to 100 feet.

With the user running the Shure Motiv Video app, they’ll be able to select one of four polar patterns – stereo, mono cardioid, mono bi-directional or raw mid-side – and fine-tune the mic’s audio performance by adjusting gain, EQ, noise reduction or engaging a high pass filter. Recordings can be stored directly on the phone, or live streamed to platforms including YouTube and Facebook.

The MoveMic receiver (on the left) is an optional accessory that expands the MoveMic 88+'s compatibility (Image credit: Shure)

The direct-to-phone wireless link keeps things simple while offering superior audio performance to a phone’s on-board microphone, particularly in environments with wind or traffic noise. Shure also suggests the MoveMic 88+’s size and range could prove invaluable for remote recording scenarios, giving the example of clearly capturing the sounds from a bird’s nest while sitting at a distance; the mic’s discreet size means it could be placed close to the nest without disturbing its inhabitants.

The MoveMic 88+ has a built-in rechargeable battery delivering up to eight hours of use, topping up via USB-C when required, and comes supplied with two mounting clips – one for camera cold shoes and another for 5/8” mic stands. It can also work when handheld directly, according to Shure – but does seem a little small to hold comfortably.

The Shure MoveMic 88+ can be purchased solo for $299 / £289, or in a bundle with the MoveMic Receiver ($449 / £439), which allows it to connect to cameras, computers and smartphones (for third-party app recording) via USB-C or 3.5mm cable.

