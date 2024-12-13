Buying a camera for your kids? Take it from me, you'll want to get one without this popular feature

One of the questions I get asked a lot at this time of the year is "What's the best camera for kids?" Thankfully, I can point them – and you – to the various options in TechRadar's buying guide, plus plenty of other cheap options at the likes of Amazon.

One kids' camera that's been particularly popular over the last decade is the V-Tech KidiZoom Duo. As far as photography goes it's a great choice for young children – it's designed for small hands, and has a vibrant exterior and easy-to-use controls. As with most cheap KidiZoom-inspired alternatives, the photos and videos it takes are average-quality at best, but that’s hardly surprising given the price, plus it’s also hardly the point.

If you're like me, your first concern isn't image quality; rather, the idea of getting your child a camera is that they'll enjoy making pictures, and it'll nurture their creativity, especially in their crucial early developmental years. However, while this is a laudable aspiration, there's one feature that's common to many kids cameras that will soon put an end to all of that: games.

(Image credit: Future)

The camera feature your kids really don't need

It doesn't take a genius to see why camera makers think that games are a great feature to include in their devices aimed at kids – the otherwise-child-friendly V-Tech KidiZoom Duo has more than 20. However, speaking from experience with my own three children I can say that games ruin the entire experience.

Once your child discovers that games are on board – and it won't take them long – and no matter the quality of those games, their attention is diverted from the camera's photo-making capabilities, and you'll be fighting a losing battle trying to get them back on track.

I know it's not just my kids – I've asked around, and it's a common experience reported by parents. So, if you're looking for a camera for your kids for the first time, I'd urge you to read the product features, and if you see games listed, I would avoid that camera.

Some dedicated brands for kids are aware of this issue, and one of them is myFirst. I've used three of its cameras for kids, including the recent myFirst Camera 50, and there's not a game in sight. The fun stuff is instead features like stickers for the photos young users take.

I've listed some of the best options I've used below, and none of them include games. If you're interested in our wider cameras for kids coverage, check out the links below – including a story about a sub-$10 kids camera I picked up from Amazon that was spoiled by – you guessed it – games.