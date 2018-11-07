Walmart deals: mega Xbox One X bundle has arrived before Black Friday

Walmart seems to be warming up for Black Friday 2018 with this fantastic early offer on a massive Xbox One X bundle.

After a rough summer for Xbox One X prices, this early Walmart Black Friday deal is frankly embarrassing the competition. While most stores are still charging $499 for the 4K console on its own, the long-standing US retailer has bundled in lots of extra content for no extra charge. The console on its own has also been reduced to just $449.95 at Walmart.

Using the bundle builder option via the link below, you can get a free copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and two wired controllers - that's in addition to the wireless controller you'll find inside the box with the console itself. The last part of the bundle to add is the console itself and you can choose from one with no game (umm, pass), or instead choose one with either NBA 2K19 or PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

If you don't need the extra controllers, we'd still opt for this deal. $499 with just the games would still be a competition-beating deal in all honesty. You could always sell them on for a bit of extra cash around the Holidays.

If now's not quite the right time for you to be buying a new console, be sure to check in on our regularly-updated guide to the best Xbox One X prices, deals and bundles. With so many deals set to arrive by Cyber Monday, it'll be worth taking a look at our roundup of the best Walmart Black Friday deals around Thanksgiving too.