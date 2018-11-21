The fitness-focused Amazfit Bip smartwatch is just $55.99 for a limited time

The Amazfit Bip is a somewhat basic smartwatch with a fitness focus, but if you're looking for a fitness wearable Black Friday deal this could be the one for you.

You can currently pick the Amazfit Bip up for just $55.99 from NewEgg - a 44% saving on the $99.99 list price making it the perfect Christmas gift - or a little present for yourself.

In our in-depth review we said "the Bip is the layman's Apple Watch. It offers plenty of reason to invest, but none greater than its excellent battery life."

It certainly packs in a good range of tech including a heart rate monitor, GPS, activity tracking and sleep monitoring.

You'll want to act fast though, as this deal expires at 03.00 ET on November 27.

Amazfit Bip: $99.99 now $55.99

