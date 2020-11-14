Walmart Black Friday deals are live: 4K TVs, $199 iPhone, $35 Keurig, and $194 AirPods Pro

Walmart Black Friday deals are live thanks to the latest round of bargains from the 'Deals for Days' 2020 sale. The retail giant is reinventing the Black Friday shopping experience by offering early sale events throughout the month with record-low prices on TVs, laptops, appliances, toys, and so much more. We've combed through today's sale and rounded up the very best Walmart Black Friday deals available for you below.

Some highlighted deals include this 58-inch 4K TV on sale for just $298, the best-selling Keurig coffee marker discounted down to only $35, and a massive $150 discount on the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum, bringing the price down to $199.



You'll also find incredible bargains on Apple devices like the AirPods Pro on sale for a record-low price of $194 and the all-new iPhone SE on sale for $199 when you sign up with Straight Talk or True Wireless.

See more of our top Walmart Black Friday deals below, which include today's new discounts on 4K TVs, kitchen appliances, cameras, vacuums, best-selling toys, and more. Make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be continuously updating with the best new bargains leading up to the Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sale events.

The best Walmart Black Friday deals

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker: $59 $35 at Walmart

This single-serve coffee maker takes a sizable discount. You'll need K-Cup pods to go with it, though, so keep that in mind if you think you can see yourself having one of these in your kitchen.

VIZIO 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $349.99 $298 at Walmart

Grab this Vizio 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $298 at the Walmart Black Friday sale. The smart TV works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control, and the Quantum Color technology results in bright, bold colors and sharp contrasts.

iPhone SE | $399 $199 at Walmart

You can get the all-new iPhone SE for just $199 when you buy it through Straight Talk or True Wireless. This Black Friday iPhone Deal is one of the best we've seen and is a limited-time offer, so you should act fast before it's too late.

Shark IQ Robot RV1000 WiFi Vacuum: $299 $199 at Walmart

One of Walmart's online-only Black Friday deals is $100 off this best-selling robot vacuum, if you're looking for a more convenient way to keep your home tidy.

JVC 58-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $298 at Walmart

An incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV, you can get the JVC 58-inch TV on sale for just $298 at Walmart. The budget set includes the Roku experience so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.View Deal

JBL Flip Essential Bluetooth Speaker: $50 at Walmart

A smaller, cheaper Bluetooth speaker is down to a proper budget price as part of Walmart's early Black Friday deals, if you want portable audio for your devices. This is an online-only deal, according to the retailer.

Tineco A10 Dash Cordless Vacuum: $149 $99 at Walmart

Cheaper than a lot of the cordless vacuums on the market, there's not much on the store page about the specs of this particular unit, but at the time of writing, 95% of the user reviews recommend it.

GoPro Hero7 Action Camera: $119 at Walmart

Save on the cheaper Hero 7 model. Shoot in full HD video with video stabilization and shoot 10MP photos in portrait, landscape, or burst mode. You're not getting the same capture quality as more premium GoPro models, but this isn't a bad saving.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV: $279.99 $199.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, get the Sceptre 50-inch TV on sale for just $199.99 at Walmart. While the Ultra HD TV lacks smart capabilities, it includes three HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $194 at Walmart

Walmart has also price matched Amazon's record-low price of $194 on the AirPods Pro. Coming in with a $50+ discount, this is a great price on the premium ANC buds.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer: $149.99 $129 at Walmart

You can score a $20 price cut on the all-new Instant Pot Duo Crisp at Walmart. This duo appliance does everything the regular Instant Pot does but it also includes an air fryer lid so you can make all your favorite fried foods with less oil.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service: $199 $118.99 at Walmart

A unique Christmas gift idea, you can save $80 on the 23andMe DNA test. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $390 $325 at Walmart

Walmart's deal for the Apple Watch SE is quite remarkably, and it's by far the lowest price we've seen for the latest smartwatch. This deal only applies to the white sport band, but you can still snag the Black and Rose Gold bands on sale.

Hoover WindTunnel XL Bagless Pet Vacuum: $149 $48 at Walmart

A cheap price for a vacuum that's apparently designed to deal with pet hair around the home. The dirt cup included can hold up to 1.5 liters, which should leave you with plenty of capacity for cleaning before you need to empty it out. You're also granted up to 12 feet of extendable cleaning reach with attachments, according to the manufacturer.

Walmart Black Friday TV deals

Sceptre 32-inch HD LED TV: $119.99 $88 at Walmart

If you're looking to pick up a cheap small-screen TV, then this Sceptre 32-inch is a fantastic option, and it's currently on sale at the Walmart Black Friday sale for just $88.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $249.99 at Walmart

A fantastic early Black Friday TV deal, you can score a massive $250 price cut on the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built in so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.

Sceptre 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $599.99 $299.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, Walmart has this Sceptre 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $299.99. The smart TV has Chromecast built in so you can stream your favorite content from your phone straight to your TV.

Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $429.99 $328 at Walmart

A stellar price for a mid-size 4K TV, you can get the best-selling Samsung 50-inch TV on sale for just $328. With a ton of smart capabilities, PurColor technology, and elegant slim design, it's a fantastic value mid-range set for any living room and its stellar customer satisfaction ratings attest to that.

Walmart Black Friday laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14-inch laptop: $149 at Walmart

There's an Intel Pentium Gold 6405U dual-core processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD inside this 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad - excellent specs considering you're only paying $150 here. That's a full-sized display on a Windows 10 S laptop with specs that will see you through lighter use or everyday browsing for a fantastic price in Walmart's Black Friday deals.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $699 $329 at Walmart

You're dropping down in specs here, but picking up plenty more functionality to make up for it. This Lenovo IdeaPad Flex has a 2-in-1 design that means it can easily swap between a laptop and a touchscreen tablet. You're picking up a Ryzen 3 processor under the hood with 4GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage.

Acer Chromebook 715 15.6-inch Chromebook: $549.99 $379 at Walmart

There's a $170 discount on this Acer Chromebook in the early Black Friday sales, leaving us with a fantastic $379 price point overall. That's great value for a full-sized display on a Chromebook, and you're also picking up 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage as well.

Walmart Black Friday tablet deals

onn. 7-inch Tablet: $49.87 at Walmart

If you're on the hunt for a cheap tablet, this onn. deal from Walmart is a fantastic option. Great for everyday use, the 7-inch tablet features 2GB of RAM, 16GB of SSD, and a four-hour battery life.



Lenovo Smart Tab M8 (32GB): $99 $59 at Walmart

Save $40 and pick up a great cheap tablet deal on the Lenovo Smart Tab M8 today at Walmart. With a near-borderless display and metal chassis, you'd be surprised at how premium these little tablets feel for the price. Inside you're also getting 32GB, a quad-core processor, and full Google Assistant support - not bad.

Walmart Black Friday headphone and Audio deals

Crosley Cruiser Turntable: $44.96 $30 at Walmart

Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds: $149 $129 at Walmart

If the subtle design of earbuds are what you're looking for, then Bose's wireless SoundSport headphones are a great candidate. They're affordable and tout Bose's excellent sound quality, so you know you're getting great value whether you need it for business calls and personal chats on the go or working out at the gym.

Apple AirPods (2nd gen): $144 $129 at Walmart

Klipsch The One II Speaker: $198 $148 at Walmart

Compatible with turntables, as well as other devices via Bluetooth, Walmart kicks some money off of the 'concert-level' stereo. Still a big investment, but that's a decent enough saving. This price is also available in-store.

JLab Audio Studio ANC Wireless Headphones: $59.88 $39.88 at Walmart

These JLab Bluetooth headphones are half off during Walmart's early Black Friday sale. With the noise cancellation on, the manufacturer boasts you'll get 28 hours of playtime. They charge via Micro USB.

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $299 at Walmart

Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system, and are on sale for $299.99.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $299.9 5 $150.94 at Walmart

Save $150 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones at Walmart. The on-ear headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life for multi-day use and feature Bluetooth technology so you can connect with your device for wireless listening.

Beats Solo Pro wireless noise canceling headphones: $299.95 $197.99 at Walmart

You'll find certain color variants of the Beats Solo Pro noise canceling headphones available for $100+ less at Walmart. That means you can take advantage of H1 chip connectivity with iPhone and pick up some excellent audio for less.

Walmart Black Friday iPhone deals

iPhone SE | $399 $199 at Walmart

You can get the all-new iPhone SE for just $199 when you buy it through Straight Talk or True Wireless. The 2020 iPhone SE packs a 4.7-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip and is available in black, white, and Product Red.

iPhone XR | $499 $299 at Walmart

You can get the iPhone XR on sale for $299 when you buy it through Straight Talk or True Wireless. The iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display, a 12MP single-lens camera, and includes Apple's powerful A12 Bionic chip.

Walmart Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $179 at Walmart

Walmart has matched Amazon's lowest ever price for the Apple Watch Series 3. This is an excellent price for a luxury smartwatch that can still keep up with all the latest updates.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 40mm: $229 $209 at Walmart

You can get the 40mm Apple Watch 3 on sale at Walmart for $209. That's the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch that includes GPS technology and is available in a black or white sport band.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $390 $325 at Walmart

Walmart's deal for the Apple Watch SE is quite remarkably, and it's a fantastic price for the latest smartwatch. This deal only applies to the white sport band, but you can still snag the Black and Rose Gold bands on sale.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $309 $259.99 at Walmart

The Apple Watch SE 44mm variant is down to just $259.99, which is the best price we've ever seen for this variant. You can get the smartwatch with a Sport Band, and you've got the choice of black, gold or silver for your next Apple Watch.

Walmart Black Friday camera deals

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S Bundle: $49 at Walmart

This early Black Friday deal is available for one day only – a solid instant camera for youngsters, the Instax Mini 7S also comes with a case, film, photo album, and photo holders.

Walmart Black Friday appliance deals

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker: $59 $35 at Walmart

This single-serve coffee maker takes a sizable discount. You'll need K-Cup pods to go with it, though, so keep that in mind if you think you can see yourself having one of these in your kitchen.

Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer: $99 $49.88 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Farberware Air Fryer on sale for 50% off in this early Black Friday deal. The multi-functional air fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with little to no oil.



Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender: $99 $79 at Walmart

Get the Instant Pot Ace 60 blender on sale for $79 at Walmart's Big Save sale. The cooking blender includes 8 Smart OneTouch Programs which can prepare smoothies, purée, frozen Desserts, crushed ice, soy milk, rice milk, nut/oat (almond) milk, and soup.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer: $149.99 $129 at Walmart

You can score a $20 price cut on the all-new Instant Pot Duo Crisp at Walmart. This duo appliance does everything the regular Instant Pot does but it also includes an air fryer lid so you can make all your favorite fried foods with less oil.

Night Owl 4-Camera Home Security System: $259 $199 at Walmart

Down by quite a large amount for this sale, the Night Owl camera system promises big features for the savings. The indoor/outdoor camera system is weather-resistant and features advanced security features such as human detection technology with facial capture, but we've not tested this brand to see if the features stack up.

Walmart Black Friday smart home deals

Sylvania 10-Inch Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame: $79 $50 at Walmart

A great gift idea, Walmart has this Sylvania Digital Frame on sale for just $50 at the early Black Friday sale. The 10-inch frame allows you to display photos from friends and family around the world with the compatible app.

View Deal

If you're looking for a compact smart speaker, Walmart has the Google Home Mini on sale for just $29. The 2nd generation speaker works with the Google Assistant to play music, check the weather, and control other smart home devices using just your voice.

View Deal

Google Nest Hub $149 $89.98 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can get the Google Nest Hub for $89.98. The smart hub display can control smart home devices (like the Nest) and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news, and more.

Walmart Black Friday vacuum deals

Bissell PowerForce PowerBrush Carpet Cleaner: $119 $79 at Walmart

You can save $40 on the Bissell PowerForce carpet cleaner at Walmart. The lightweight vacuum features the powerful Bissell oxy-based formula to remove stains like coffee, wine, grape juice, and pet stains.

Shark Rocket Pro Cordless: Stick Vacuum: $249 $139 at Walmart

Featuring a removable hand vacuum, this is a big saving on Shark's stick vacuum – these kinds of appliances are always popular around Black Friday, so this deal is worth thinking about.

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $244 at Walmart

A big discount for this robot vacuum cleaner, which boasts a number of powerful tidying features: you can schedule when it cleans using the iRobot Home app, and it uses what the manufacturer calls a three-stage cleaning system to loosen, lift and suction your floors. It's also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and it features 'Cliff Detect' to stop it from falling down stairs.

Walmart Black Friday toy deals

Contixo Kids Learning Tablet: $79.99 $57.95 at Walmart

Sure to be a popular gift this year, Walmart has the Contixo Kids Learning tablet on sale for $59.95. The 7-inch tablet comes preloaded with popular mobile apps for children and adults and features built in parental controls and child lock features.

LEGO Classic Bricks Building Toy: $69.99 $39.97 at Walmart

LEGO lovers can snag the Classics Bricks Bricks Plates on sale for $38.97. The options are endless with this set with various colors and shapes – including wheels, windows, doors and eyes, and four 16x16-stud baseplates.

Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard: $199 $79 at Walmart

You can score a massive $100+ price cut on the Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard at Walmart. The hoverboard includes a self-balancing mode, 400 WATTS of power, and features fun LED lights and a unique design.

Hover-1 Dynamo Electric Folding Scooter: $198 $149 at Walmart

Ride around town in style with the Hover Dynamo electric scooter that's on sale for $149 at Walmart. The folding scooter speeds up to 16 MPH and can travel up to nine miles.

You can also see our guides to the other top US retailers too with our roundups of the Best Buy Black Friday deals and Amazon Black Friday deals events.