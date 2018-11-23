The best Black Friday smart home deals 2018

Black Friday 2018 is officially here and if you've had your eye on a smart home device, now is the time to stock up and save.



Retailers such as Amazon and Walmart are offering their best prices yet on smart home speakers, security systems, streaming devices & more.



One of the best smart home deals we've seen is the Ring Video Doorbell 2 with a new Amazon Echo Dot that's on sale for $139. The Ring Doorbell on its own retails for $199, so you're getting a 30% discount and a free Echo Dot with this Black Friday bundle.

Other standout smart home deals include the Fire TV Cube, Nest Learning Thermostat and the Google Home Mini.



Shop our best Black Friday smart home picks below.

Ring Alarm Home Security System $199 $159 at Amazon

The Ring Alarm System includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector and a range extender. This 5-piece Home Security System is on sale at Amazon for $159. That's the lowest price it's been all year.View Deal