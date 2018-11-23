The best Black Friday smart home deals 2018

Black Friday 2018 is officially here and if you've had your eye on a smart home device, now is the time to stock up and save.
Retailers such as Amazon and Walmart are offering their best prices yet on smart home speakers, security systems, streaming devices & more.
One of the best smart home deals we've seen is the Ring Video Doorbell 2 with a new Amazon Echo Dot that's on sale for $139. The Ring Doorbell on its own retails for $199, so you're getting a 30% discount and a free Echo Dot with this Black Friday bundle.
Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
$248.99 $139
Amazon has the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for only $139 this Black Friday. That's a $110 discount if you were to buy each device separately. View Deal
Other standout smart home deals include the Fire TV Cube, Nest Learning Thermostat and the Google Home Mini.
Shop our best Black Friday smart home picks below.
Google Home Mini
$49 $25 at Walmart
Get the Google Home Mini for only $25 at Walmart. That's 50% off the original price for this best-selling smart home speaker.View Deal
Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System
$99.99 $66.99 at Amazon
The Blink Indoor Home Security Camera is on sale for $67 at Amazon. That's $33 off and the best price we've seen for this indoor home security system.View Deal
Ring Alarm Home Security System
$199 $159 at Amazon
The Ring Alarm System includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector and a range extender. This 5-piece Home Security System is on sale at Amazon for $159. That's the lowest price it's been all year.View Deal
Wemo Mini Smart Plug
$34.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Control your lights and appliances from your phone with the Wemo Mini Smart Plug. The Wemo Mini is $15 off at Amazon.View Deal
Google Home Hub with $10 Vudu credit
$149 $99 at Walmart
The newly released Google Home Hub is on sale for only $99 at Walmart. This is the first time this smart display has been on sale. View Deal
Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen)
$249 $179 at Walmart
The best-selling Nest Thermostat is on sale at Walmart for $179. That's a $70 discount for this smart thermostat that saves up to 15% on heating and cooling bills. View Deal
Fire TV Cube:
$119.99 $59.99 at Amazon
Get the ultimate 4K HDR streaming box for 50% off. You can get this hands-free streaming media player for only $59.99 at Amazon.View Deal
Echo Spot
$129.99 $89.99 at Amazon
Save $40 on on the Echo Spot smart display today. Powered by Alexa, the Spot can play music, read the news, answer questions, set music alarms and control your smart home.View Deal