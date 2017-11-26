The best Tesco Black Friday deals 2017

Unfortunately while you were fishing through your handbag/wallet for your clubcard, the Black Friday sales period went and officially ended.
The best Black Friday deals at Tesco
Tesco Black Friday phone and gadget deals
A super-solid mid-range performer, knock £60 off the usual price of this 5.5-inch, 1080p Android Nougat phone that packs in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
Dyson V6 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner | save £170
Dyson vacuum cleaners are notoriously expensive, but Black Friday sales are the best time to get a heavily discounted deal. And that's what we have today on this ever-popular cordless model, which is £170 cheaper than its regular price.
Morphy Richards 732004 Upright Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Now £39.99 (was £99.99)
Not desperate for a Dyson? This Morphy Richards cordless cleaner is a reputable brand and much more affordable way to do your cord-free rendition of 'I want to break free'
Tomtom Go 610 Sat Nav | save £30.95
Don't trust your phone's mapping app to safely navigate your drive? This dedicated sat nav with a 6-inch touchscreen and lifetime maps is currently £30.95 cheaper than usual.
Lenovo Tab 2 A10-30 with Mobile Internet Security - £119.99 (was £199.99)
Looking for an affordable Android tablet? Then look no further. With 2GB RAM and 32GB storage this Lenovo won't win any spec wars, but for a streaming and online shopping device it could be just the trick. Especially with £80 off.
Delonghi ESAM2600 coffee machine | save £210
A massive saving on this Delonghi bean to cup machine, with a simple to use, easy to clean design that'll make a barista out of even a java luddite. It's now Just £219 at Tesco.
HP Slimline 411-a000na Desktop PC - Now £214.97 (was £319.99)
In the market for a desktop PC? This HP model has £105 off its price with a reasonable 4GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB hard drive. It's even slimline so it'll fit into the smallest of dorm room desks.
Morphy Richards-400009 Accents Premium DieCast Stand Mixer - now £99 (was £199.99)
Becoming the next Mary Berry isn't cheap, but this stand mixer with £100 knocked off its price will at least give you the start you need.
Tesco Black Friday home entertainment deals
Amazon Echo Plus with built-in smart home hub – includes Philips Hue White Bulb | save £30
The Plus is tempting over the regular Echo thanks to the built-in smart home hub. Which is great if other smart devices have cables spewing from your router – Philips Hue Bridge, begone!
Marc gave the new Amazon Echo a near perfect score in our review. It's an awesome smart speaker and Tesco's Black Friday price is £69 - extremely good. Get the best price yet.
Amazon Fire TV Stick | save £15
It's being price matched basically everywhere, but if you're after those Clubcard points, Tesco is offering this Alexa-voice control supported streaming stick for £15 off its usual price.
Now TV boxes and passes half price at £12.50
Now TV is far cheaper than signing up for a full-on Sky TV deal and is fast emerging as a Netflix/Amazon alternative for streaming movies and TV content. Tesco has slashed the prices of Now TV boxes in half and the below models comes with varying lengths of passes to get you going. If you want a deeper look at the prices of boxes and extra passes, take a look at our Now TV deals page. You're also getting an extra 500 Clubcard points with these Tesco offers.
Pioneer X-CM32BTD-K Hi-Fi | save £45
If you still hold a candle for your CD collection, save £45 on this neat Pioneer Hi-Fi, which also offers Bluetooth streaming from your mobile device to let you stay up-to-date with your streaming services.
Tesco Black Friday drone deals
Star Wars Tie Fighter Drone | Save £30.01
The Force is strong with this mini Star Wars themed drone, letting you pilot the evil Empire's Tie Fighter spaceship and take part in aerial dogfights. It's reduced by more than £30.
Star Wars X-Wing Drone | £119.99
Prefer to dogfight for the light side? Then ignore the Tie Fighter above and get Luke's very own X-Wing fighter in drone form, reduced by £30.
Star Wars Speeder Bike Drone | £119.99
Prefer your Star Wars toys with more of a forest-y, Return of the Jedi flavour? This Speeder Bike drone is currently £30 off, letting you relive that breakneck woodland chase scene.
Tesco Black Friday TV deals
A seriously massive Hisense HDR 4K TV | £300 off
How much TV can your home handle? You can knock a giant £300 off this HUGE 75-inch Hisense H75N6800UK 4K HDR TV at Teso, now down to £1,999.
A 65-inch Hisense 4K TV for under £1000
This Hisense H65N680000 television has £200 off, bringing it under a grand for a big ol' chunk of screen from Tesco Direct.
Samsung UE65MU6220 65-inch curved 4K TV | save £400
Save a stonking £400 on this 65-inch 4K Samsung TV. While curved sets can divide opinion, at 65 inches you'll get the full IMAX benefit 365 days a year if you sit right in front of it!
Toshiba 43L1753 43-inch Full HD TV | save £70
Not fussy about 4K resolutions or HDR visuals? This Toshiba TV is a great size for its £249 price tag, which represents a £70 saving over its usual list price.
LG 49LJ594 49 Inch Smart Full HD LED TV | save £50
If 4K isn't high on your wish list, this good-sized LG set offers smart TV catch up services on a great operating system, with built-in Wi-Fi and Freeview Play. Save £50.
LG 49UJ630 49 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV | save £70
Looking to get in on the 4K revolution on a budget? This LG set may not boast the HDR, but has one of the most intuitive and broad smart TV operating systems built in. Save £70.
LG 43UJ630 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV | save £30
Save £30 on this slightly smaller 4K TV, which offers all the above pixel-pushing benefits in a package for those that can't handle those few extra inches.
Tesco Black Friday toy and gaming deals
Nintendo Switch with Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle and one other game - £309.99
Black Friday has been surprisingly generous with its Nintendo Switch bundles and this is one of the better ones. Get the console with Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle and choose one other game from two Lego titles and NBA 2K18 for just £309.99.
Forza Motorsport 7 - now £28 (was £44)
It's one of the newest Xbox One games and yet here it is with £16 off this Black Friday. Don't drive by this deal.
FIFA 18 | £36 on both Xbox One and PS4
Whether you're a PlayStation or an Xbox owning footy fan, Tesco is knocking £14 off the usual asking price of FIFA 18, bringing the price down to £36 on both consoles.
Middle Earth: Shadow of War (PS4) | save £12
Save some money for all those loot boxes you'll be buying, with £12 off the latest orc-slaying trek around Middle Earth on PS4.
Call of Duty WWII | £36 on Xbox One
See the true horrors of war by engaging your mates in competitive WWII combat, while saving £12 in the process, whatever your console of choice. Down to £36
Lego Dimensions Story Packs | from £14.99
This looks a great discount for any Lego Dimensions fans as the extensive story pack expansions are down from £40 to £14.99. Note: you do need the starter pack to play any Lego Dimensions playsets on your console of choice.
LEGO Classic (900 pieces) | save £10
Remember when LEGO was all about exploring your imagination, not a superhero branding exercise? This 900 piece box for just £20 is a steal, letting your creativity run wild.
Nerf N-Strike Elite Hyperfire Blaster | save £25
Not a huge discount at just £5 off, but if you're planning on terrorising the office in the new year, this ridiculous foam shooter will make you king of the water cooler.
Star Wars Kylo Ren Deluxe Lightsaber | half price
Feeling the force of the hype around Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Fuel your inner nerdling with this premium Kylo Ren lightsaber, saving you £100 off its usual £200 price tag.
Sony Official DualShock 4 controller - now £39 (was £49.99)
They're essential but new console controllers don't come cheap. That's why Black Friday is the time to pick one up. You can get this official Sony DualShock 4 in black or white for £10.99 off its usual price.
Official Xbox One wireless controller - now £39 (was £49.99)
Need a new controller but don't have a PlayStation? Tesco has a Black Friday discount for all your Xbox owners out there too. Same discount, same savings.
