iPad 9.7 (2018) at $250 is the best Walmart Black Friday deal today

The New iPad 2018 is on sale, with a deal currently at Walmart that slashes the $329 price. And we all know that Apple deals are rare, especially on rather new iPads.

It's just $250 for the New iPad 2018 at Walmart, and it's the latest model that came out in March of this year. It has a 9.7-inch screen that works with the Apple Pencil, can use smart keyboards, and immediately outclasses the older iPad most people still carry around. It's the speed boost that will mean a lot of iPad Air and iPad Air 2 users.

If it's time for an upgrade, this is the iPad deal to get. Walmart has actually been selling out of the iPad at this price, but it's still available right now. Because it's a iPad Black Friday 2018 deal, there's no guarantee it'll be in stock for long.

Limited: iPad 32GB (9.7-inch, 2018): $329 $249 at Walmart

Black Friday 2018 is when you'll find the best price for a new iPad 2018. In fact, Walmart is selling out of this Apple Pencil-compatible iPad on and off. So get this deal while you can.View Deal

All of the iPad 2018 deals

You'll find other iPads on sale during Black Friday. If you don't want to shop at Walmart, B&H Photo currently has the same iPad for 284.95, and they don't charge tax. Depending on your state, this may actually be the better discount.

iPad Pro 512GB (10.5-inch, 2017) $999 $849 at Best Buy

Apple's iPad Pro is a fantastic tool for creatives, and even just a great tablet for media consumption. For Black Friday you can score an impressive $150 off at Best Buy.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, 64GB): $649 $524 on Amazon

Year after year, the iPad Pro continues to prove that most people don't really need a laptop. You can score last year's model with 64GB of storage for $124 off on Amazon.View Deal

Of course, we'll be updating you on all of the iPad Black Friday deals as the night continues. Check back for additional sales as we enter Thanksgiving in the US.

Just in case you weren't convinced, we bought this iPad Black Friday deal – twice. It make for a great Christmas gift since Apple priced this particular iPad really well to begin with (remember when they used to cost $499 when they first launched). The Black Friday deal makes it even better.

Walmart's iPad deal actually lets you save on shipping too. Not only is it free, if you chose delayed shipping, it'll take $.50 off the purchase price. When you buy two, it'll give you $2.00 off the price and it arrives December 4 (instead of November 27). That's okay, we don't need it until Christmas, well after Black Friday 2018.