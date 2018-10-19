Jet Black Friday and Cyber Monday: what to expect this year

On the lookout for discounted tech and toys on Jet.com this Black Friday? We've got you covered throughout the discount season, bringing you the top Black Friday Jet deals as they appear from November 23 right through Cyber Monday on November 26.

We've got a breakdown of the Jet Black Friday deals you can look forward to, plus Jet deals that will help you save big right now. Note that all of Jet's Black Friday deals go live at 12:01am ET on their respective dates.

And if you really want to plan ahead, stay tuned for Jet Cyber Monday deals you can look forward to on November 26.

When is Black Friday 2018?

As happens every year, Black Friday lands the day after Thanksgiving – i.e. November 23, 2018, when some of the best deals go live.

When is Cyber Monday 2018?

This discount season's second big day, Cyber Monday, takes place on the Monday immediately following Black Friday. This year, Cyber Monday 2018 falls on November 26.

How to get the best Jet deals on Black Friday / Cyber Monday

While you wait for Jet deals to go live, think on these tips for scouring Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. Above all, scour the site's deals to make sure you've found the best price before clicking the buy button.

But before you start shopping to any degree, be responsible: set a budget and stick to it. You won't want to wake up after the Black Friday weekend realizing you went way outside your price range.

Next, make sure you know what kinds of products you're looking for – and research the latest models in each category. You'd feel awful discovering an incredible deal actually applied to an outdated laptop or TV.

One last thing before Black Friday season kicks off: go check the sticker price of the consoles you'll be considering. Scan a range of retailers such as Amazon, Target, Best Buy and GameStop.

This gives you a clearer idea of just how much you'll save once the seasonal discounts start kicking in. But if you're just starting your search during the Black Friday weekend, fret not – we'll help you find the best offers in the middle of the shopping holiday, too.

Best Black Friday Jet deals predictions for 2018

Fortunately, Jet actually has some of its Black Friday deals up already on a dedicated page. Some just last one day, like a Black Friday-only deal for $250 off a Samsung 49-inch 4K Smart LED TV.

Most span from Black Friday to the day after Cyber Monday, like $20 off a Google Mini (regularly $50) or an Xbox One S for $189 (regularly $279).

But other Black Friday-season deals start before Black Friday, like a PS4 Slim for $199 (regularly $299), which starts on Monday, November 19 and runs through the day after Cyber Monday, November 27.

Those are just the deals we've seen. It's entirely possible that more will appear that start even earlier or run later.

If the past years have been any indication, expect Black Friday deals on TVs, monitors, game systems, appliances, tech toys and beauty products. The rolling, remote-controlled Star Wars BB-8 bot is an annual favorite for discounts, for example.

The best Jet deals we saw last year

Here's a few sample Jet deals we saw on Black Friday last year to whet your appetite. While all things are subject to change, it's likely that products like these will get similar discounts – and we may see these exact deals return for the Black Friday 2018 season.

Samsung 49-inch Curved 4K TV will be $649.99 (regularly $976)

Curved TVs have their niche, and if you're looking for a groovy 4K TV, then set a reminder for this November 23-only deal. Samsung's curved screen measures a hefty 49 inches, which is nearly as big as the savings.



Roku Express+ HD will be $22 (regularly $39.99)

From November 22 through November 27, you can get a truly inexpensive deal on the Roku Express+ HD. If you want a (much) more affordable streamer than the Apple TV 4K, you won't want to miss this deal.



Star Wars RC BB-8 will be $30 (regularly $49)

Not only is this RC droid inspired by The Force Awakens adorable, but at $15 off, it's also pocket-book friendly. You may want to buy two as these are fun gifts for any age. This deal is live for just two days from November 23 through November 25.



Can't stand the wait for Black Friday? Here are the best TV deals for October

