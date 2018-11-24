iPad 9.7 (2018) priced at $250 tops the 10 best Black Friday deals still in stock

The iPad Black Friday deal continues into Saturday, however, it's been out of stock at various retailers, like Walmart, and then suddenly back in stock. Clearly US stores are restricting their inventory to last until Cyber Monday.

Right now, the iPad 9.7 (2018) is $250 at Walmart, which is a fantastic deal on an already well-priced new iPad MSPR of $329. Yes, we called Apple device well-priced and now it's even cheaper. If you're still using an older iPad at 16GB, this is the ideal upgrade at a starting size of 32GB.

1: iPad 9.7 (2018) - $329 now $249 at Walmart

You won't find a better price for an iPad now – or ever. Apple set the price at $499 when the iPad first launched. Eight years later, we're paying half with this special Black Friday deal.View Deal

Of course, if you need an iPad 9.7 with more internal space, there is the 128GB option, and that's on sale, too. The price cut isn't hasn't been as dramatic for Black Friday, but it is a deal that you should scoop up if you're wanting the non-Pro iPad for under $400.

More top Black Friday deals

The iPad 9.7 is the best deal we found for Black Friday, but there are other contenders for top deal.

2. Apple AirPods Black Friday deal $159.99 $154 at Walmart

The Apple AirPods are $5, which seems like nothing, but a lot of people were intending to buy them anyway. Lo and behold, it has been a top-selling item this weekend.View Deal

3. Surface Pro 6 Type Cover bundle: $1,329 $799 at B&H

It's not all Apple with Black Friday sales for Saturday. Microsoft is also offering big discounts on the new Surface Pro 6. It has an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD – and this include the Type Cover.View Deal

4. Samsung Galaxy S9: $719 now $519 at Amazon

Didn't the Galaxy S9 just launch in March? Sure did, and yet you'll find this rather new Android phone for $200 less than it was in April. It has a great camera and is exceptionally fast.View Deal

5. Oculus Go (32GB) $199 now $179 at Amazon

This is the best way to experience VR for most people because it doesn't require a phone or PC, and it doesn't cost a lot of money. In fact it's $20 for Black Friday 2018.View Deal

6. Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11: $199 $129 at Dell

Among the cheapest laptops you can get is the Dell Chromebook 11. It's usually $70 more than it is for Black Friday, and it's powerful enough to do all of the basics.View Deal

9. MacBook Pro (13.3-inch, 2018): $1,799 $1,649 at B&H

Don't overpay for a new MacBook Pro. No matter the configuration, you can get anywhere from $100 to $300 thanks to B&H Photo. Here's just one of many we found on sale.View Deal

10. iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum $499 $349 at Abt

Roomba is the all-time great gift and a subtle way to tell someone that they need to clean up after themselves. Well, they can have a robot do it for them thanks to this $150 Black Friday deal.View Deal

The iPad 9.7 (2018) and every else still on sale after Black Friday won't last forever. In fact, we suspect many of these deals won't exist come Cyber Monday. That's because they will expire or, more than likely, sell out quickly. Happy deal hunting.