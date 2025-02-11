The Apple iPad Air M2 is back to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy
The iPad I'd be very happy to own
It feels like we’ve only just recovered from one big sales event but we’re onto the next with the Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale throwing some great discounts into the mix. For instance, you can buy the Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2) at Best Buy for $499 (was $599) which is its lowest price ever.
It’s hit that price in the past, but as is often the way, only usually during major sales events. That means this is a deal that is unlikely to stick around for too long. The larger 13-inch model is on our look at the best iPads but this is effectively the exact same device, just with a smaller display. It's a good model for anyone who wants laptop levels of performance in a neat tablet design.
Today's best iPad Air deal
The instant highlight of this Apple iPad Air is its 11-inch Liquid Retina display. It isn’t the largest tablet but it looks good with P3 wide color and True Tone ensuring whatever you’re doing looks delightful. The M2 chip offers the same performance as many slightly older MacBook models and there’s 128GB of storage that should suffice for most needs. Don't miss your chance to pick it up for its lowest-ever price.
Besides the good-looking screen and powerful CPU, the Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2) also has useful cameras with a landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support, and a 12MP wide back camera with True Tone flash. It’s good for most purposes: from browsing online, working on the move with the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, or simply playing games.
In our Apple iPad Air M2 review, we appreciated its speedy performance, great design and its versatility. Our only real criticisms focused on the price, which is less of an issue now, and the fact you need the 128GB storage option at minimum.
It’s a great tablet for a spot of word processing, digital sketching, gaming, messaging and more with our comparison of the iPad Air 2024 vs iPad Air 2022 helping you figure out what’s best for you.
If you’re thinking of something else, there are other iPad deals around. For something Android based, we have also rounded up the best tablet deals out there.
Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more.
Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides and hunting down the latest coupon codes to save you money. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.
