Google Wifi single pack is now just £99 for Black Friday

Google Wifi is an easy-to-use and stylish router offering excellent performance, and Amazon has knocked £25 off the asking price just in time for Black Friday, dropping the cost to £99.
This is for a single unit that will provide fast Wi-Fi across small homes, with Google suggesting that buildings up to 85 square metres are suitable.
However, you can use a number of Google Wifi units to cover larger homes, with packs of two and three units available.
With this price cut, buying two single Google Wifi units will cost £198, while a pack of two costs £223, so you're still getting a decent discount, even if you want to cover a larger property.
It's also a more affordable way of expanding the range of your network if you already have a Google Wifi setup.
This deal expires on Monday November 26 at midnight, but as with other Amazon deals stock may run out before then.
- If you want to know if Google Wifi is right for you, read our Google Wifi review.
