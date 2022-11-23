Game on with 15 of the top Aussie early Black Friday gaming deals

Black Friday might be on November 25, but the sale has officially kicked off in Australia. With it has come amazing opportunities to take advantage of big savings on games, consoles, accessories and more. This year we’re even seeing some high-profile new releases landing deep discounts, so all bets are off for offers this year as anything goes.

To help you navigate through all the gaming deals on offer this Black Friday, we’ve picked out the favourites we’ve seen so far for you to consider.

Gaming Hardware

LG CS 65-inch Self Lit OLED Smart TV – just AU$2,699

(Image credit: LG)

Was AU$3,695; now AU$2,699 at JB Hi-Fi (opens in new tab) (save AU$1,007)

As the recently launched budget-friendly alternative to LG’s C2 range, the LG CS manages to maintain many of the same specs and performance features as its elder sibling at a lesser cost. That’s even before seeing this discount which saves you over AU$1K on the LG TV's 65-inch model.

Where this self-lit OLED TV really excels, though, is with its gaming integration. Featuring a 1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSyncTM Premium, and support for Variable Refresh Rates, the LG CS is the perfect pairing for any next-gen console in its ability to keep up with gameplay and maintain premium quality display.

Similar deals also apply to the LG CS in 55-inch (opens in new tab) and 77-inch (opens in new tab) screen sizes.

Xbox Series S 512GB Console – now AU$399

(Image credit: M. Andrei)

Was AU$499; now AU$300 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$100)

As one of our top picks for Christmas gifts this year, we’re not shy about our appreciation for the Xbox Series S console even before taking this Black Friday saving into account. While it might lack some of the performance specs of the top-range Xbox Series X, the Series S by comparison wins out based on sheer value.

There’s no disc tray here, being a digital only console, but pairing the Xbox Series S with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription opens doors to an exhaustive list of games including all Xbox exclusives as day-one releases (yes, that includes the upcoming Starfield). That’s all possible for a monthly payment of less than four coffees from Melbourne and Sydney cafes, particularly if you take advantage of Microsoft’s own stellar Black Friday deal offering Game Pass Ultimate for only AU$1 for the first month (opens in new tab).

You can grab the discount for this one via Microsoft (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab), JB Hi-Fi (opens in new tab) and Kogan (opens in new tab), among others.

Meta Quest 2 – up to AU$200 in bonus Amazon credit

(Image credit: Future)

From AU$629.99 + up to AU$200 store credit on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Your eyes don’t deceive you. For Black Friday this year Amazon is willing to effectively pay you to get your hands on the Meta Quest 2 VR headset. If you hit checkout on the Meta Quest 2 with 128GB of storage, you’ll get AU$150 Amazon credit (opens in new tab), while a purchase of the Meta Quest 2 with 256GB lands you AU$200 (opens in new tab) to spend with Amazon.

Make no mistake, the offer for this one is no reflection on the headset’s quality, with the Meta Quest 2 still one of the best VR headsets on the market particularly for those without powerful PC gaming setups. 3D positional audio, hand tracking and haptic feedback are combined with a super-fast processor and modestly impressive display resolution to offer what remains one of the more impressive VR experiences on the market – even with the recent launch of the Meta Quest Pro.

Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop – now AU$2,799

(Image credit: Future)

Was AU$4,499; now AU$2,799 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$1,500)

Our colleagues at PC Gamer consider this gaming laptop one of the very best (opens in new tab) that money can buy and we couldn’t agree more. With the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX in the mix, you get premium processing power in this laptop without having to worry too much about excessive battery drain, while the RTX 3070 Ti adds serious graphics performance into the mix.

And thanks to Black Friday, you can save a cool AU$1,500 on this impressive gaming laptop, which packs more than enough power into a slim, conservative frame that you can also use as your office laptop. Considering this top-notch Razer laptop would ordinarily be out of most people’s price range, this saving opportunity for this kind of quality is a welcome sight indeed!

Gaming Software

Sonic Frontiers (PS5) – 46% off

(Image credit: Sega)

Was AU$99.95; now AU$54 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$45.95)

It’s not likely to win much love in Game of the Year discussions, but the latest entry into the popular Sonic the Hedgehog franchise is a surprisingly enjoyable experience regardless. Our review said “Sonic Frontiers is a bold new direction for the struggling hedgehog, and thankfully, one that’s paid off”.

But what’s especially impressive about this deal is the fact that at time of writing, Sonic Frontiers isn’t even two weeks old. Regardless, the latest adventure for everyone’s favourite hedgehog manages to land a discount of almost 50%, making jumping on board to give it a try well worth the lowered asking price.

You can find similar deals for Sonic Frontiers on Switch (opens in new tab), Xbox Series X (opens in new tab) and PS4 (opens in new tab) while stocks last.

Horizon: Forbidden West (PS5) – 61% off

(Image credit: Sony)

Was AU$124.95; now AU$49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$75.95)

One of 2022’s most anticipated and acclaimed titles for any console, Horizon Forbidden West might not reach the lofty heights of fellow PlayStation exclusive God of War: Ragnarok but nonetheless manages to dazzle with its gorgeous graphics and the detail of its imagined future. And just as it’s managing to find itself in conversations for Game of the Year, it now lands a discount of 61% off its full price for Black Friday.

If you haven’t had the chance to get your hands on this one yet, this is the lowest price this title has seen so far and offers a tremendous amount of value. It’s also available with a similarly generous discount for the PS4 (opens in new tab) if that’s your console of choice.

NBA 2K23 – 67% off

(Image credit: 2K Games)

Was AU$89.95; now AU$30 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$59.95)

Another recent release to land a hefty discount, the latest NBA 2K game sees a discount of a whopping 67% for the Nintendo Switch. The yearly NBA 2K games don’t often get significant discounts until after six months from their release date, yet this stellar saving comes just two months after release for NBA 2K23.

In terms of the game itself, it doesn’t come with many surprises, seeing minor upgrades to the graphics of its predecessor and updates to the various rosters but otherwise functionally the same game you’re used to. Still, with this saving making it pocket money friendly, there’s very little to lose.

The game for PS4 (opens in new tab) and Xbox One (opens in new tab) also sees savings bringing their prices down to AU$39, with 2K23 for Xbox Series X (opens in new tab) five bones more expensive and the PS5 (opens in new tab) edition for AU$49.

F.E.A.R Pack (PC) – just AU$8.88

(Image credit: F.E.A.R. / Monolith Productions)

Was AU$78.95; now AU$8.88 at Green Man Gaming (opens in new tab) (save AU$70.07)

As one of the best horror franchises of the 2000s crying out for a remake, F.E.A.R took the gaming world by storm when its first entry emerged in 2005, with the success of the first title inspiring Warner Bros to sign on as the publisher for two follow-ups in 2009 and 2011 respectively. F.E.A.R (an abbreviation for First Encounter Assault Recon) combines dynamic first-person shooter gameplay with genuinely scary horror elements to create an experience that sticks around long after the end credits roll on the series’ third and final entry.

Fast forward to now and this Black Friday saving lets you get your hands on every game in the F.E.A.R franchise for less than AU$10. That’s a grand total of three mainline games plus the first game’s two expansion packs, making for hours of quality horror gameplay for a dynamite price.

AppGameKit Exclusive Collection (PC) – only AU$8.92

(Image credit: AppGameKit)

Was AU$178.30; now AU$8.92 at Green Man Gaming (opens in new tab) (save AU$169.38)

If you’ve ever considered the idea of developing your own game, this Black Friday deal is for you. For a staggering 95% discount, you can get access to multiple products in the AppGameKit catalogue offering you full access to everything you’d need to get started developing your very own game.

Best for beginners, but with plenty to offer hobbyists and existing indie developers, there are five total software options included in this package for less than AU$10. This kind of deal is especially attractive if you manage to get particularly lucky and develop your own game that becomes a sudden success, potentially turning that AU$8 investment into a whole lot more.

Keen to take things up a notch even further? Take advantage of a similarly hefty saving on The Game Creators – Mega Makers Pack (opens in new tab), available for AU$25.93 down from AU$648.30, where you’ll get three game maker programs (including AppGameKit) above and 11 DLC packages included. How’s that for a Black Friday bargain?

Weird West (PC) – just AU$13.73

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

Was AU$54.95; now AU$13.73 at Fanatical (opens in new tab) (save AU$41.22)

If you don’t have access to Game Pass for the PC or Xbox, this is your best chance to get your hands on one of 2022’s best games you likely haven’t played yet. As a top-down RPG adventure set in a reimagined old west, Weird West from developers WolfEye Studios is an absolute treat to play, with plenty of story, mystery and challenge to make the experience worthwhile.

You’ll save 75% on this one via Fanatical, with access to a Steam download key through purchase, making jumping into this one instantaneous.