Eye-opening Hulu Cyber Monday deal gets you a year of streaming TV for $11.88

This Cyber Monday deal may see you with eyes wide and moth agape, like Rick and his grandson Morty above: Hulu is offering one year of its service for just $0.99 a month.

Yes, that amounts to just $11.88 for a year's worth of streaming TV from Hulu.

Hulu 12-month subscription: $7.99/month now $0.99/month

You can get an entire year of streaming Hulu's TV service for a minuscule $11.88 – or $0.99 a month – for today only. Credit card required. Deal expires 11:59pm PT!View Deal

Hulu is home to quite a bit of original programming, like The Handmaiden's Tale, as well as licensed movies and TV from major broadcast networks, like ABC, NBC, FOX and cable networks like Cartoon Network and ESPN.

Just remember that you will be automatically charged the normal $7.99 per month rate once your year's worth of super-cheap streaming is through. You certainly don't see Netflix offering up a similar deal.