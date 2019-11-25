Epic Games puts Steam to shame with its Black Friday sale

Aside from getting great deals on PC gaming parts, you can also expect to score a lot of great discounts on video games this Black Friday. Epic Games is working to gain more mind share (and market share) with a special Black Friday collection of games for PC in this Epic Games Store sale.

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC: $59 $47 at Epic Games Store

You can save 20% on Red Dead Redemption 2 for the PC with this deal from Epic Games.

Borderlands 3 PC: $59 $40 at Epic Games Store

This discount from Epic Games saves you nearly a third of the price on Borderlands 3 for PC this Black Friday.View Deal

The Outer Worlds PC: $59 $44 at Epic Games Store

The Outer Worlds is the hot new first-person RPG from the developers behind Fallout: New Vegas, and this deal cuts a nice chunk of the price for the game on PC.

Metro Exodus PC: $39 $19 at Epic Games Store

This deal makes it a lot cheaper to explore the post-apocalyptic wastelands of Metro Exodus on PC.

The Epic Games Store discount is ready to challenge the kind of sales events usually seen on Steam. It has some big names, and the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC can help it stand out, because Steam doesn't have the game yet. Metro Exodus is another title Steam gamers have to wait for while Epic Games is already offering it at a heft discount.

Borderlands 3, Darksiders III and The Outer Worlds also stand out among the bigger titles available in the Black Friday PC gaming deal. Last year's Assassin's Creedy Odyssey is even more than 50% off, as is this year's Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The Division 2 is a staggering 75% off!

But it's not all large titles. Just as Steam usually has an assortment of games, big and small, in its sales events, so too does Epic Games. You can score discounts on indie gems like John Wick Hex, Kine, Close to the Sun, What The Golf?, and Quantic Dream's Beyond: Two Souls. That's just a small taste of what's available. There are also other classic indie titles, like Inside and Limbo from Playdead.

If you're ready for game deals, you can find all of the Epic Games Store sales here

