Epic Games puts Steam to shame with its Black Friday sale

Aside from getting great deals on PC gaming parts, you can also expect to score a lot of great discounts on video games this Black Friday. Epic Games is working to gain more mind share (and market share) with a special Black Friday collection of games for PC in this Epic Games Store sale.
Red Dead Redemption 2 PC:
$59 $47 at Epic Games Store
You can save 20% on Red Dead Redemption 2 for the PC with this deal from Epic Games.
View Deal
Borderlands 3 PC:
$59 $40 at Epic Games Store
This discount from Epic Games saves you nearly a third of the price on Borderlands 3 for PC this Black Friday.View Deal
The Outer Worlds PC:
$59 $44 at Epic Games Store
The Outer Worlds is the hot new first-person RPG from the developers behind Fallout: New Vegas, and this deal cuts a nice chunk of the price for the game on PC.
View Deal
Metro Exodus PC:
$39 $19 at Epic Games Store
This deal makes it a lot cheaper to explore the post-apocalyptic wastelands of Metro Exodus on PC.
View Deal
The Epic Games Store discount is ready to challenge the kind of sales events usually seen on Steam. It has some big names, and the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC can help it stand out, because Steam doesn't have the game yet. Metro Exodus is another title Steam gamers have to wait for while Epic Games is already offering it at a heft discount.
Borderlands 3, Darksiders III and The Outer Worlds also stand out among the bigger titles available in the Black Friday PC gaming deal. Last year's Assassin's Creedy Odyssey is even more than 50% off, as is this year's Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The Division 2 is a staggering 75% off!
But it's not all large titles. Just as Steam usually has an assortment of games, big and small, in its sales events, so too does Epic Games. You can score discounts on indie gems like John Wick Hex, Kine, Close to the Sun, What The Golf?, and Quantic Dream's Beyond: Two Souls. That's just a small taste of what's available. There are also other classic indie titles, like Inside and Limbo from Playdead.
If you're ready for game deals, you can find all of the Epic Games Store sales here
TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.
The best Black Friday sales from around the web
- Amazon.com: Also... new Black Friday deals every day
- Adidas.com: Save up to 50%
- AO.com: - Black Friday deals on appliances are live now
- BestBuy.com: Today's daily deals
- Carphone Warhouse: - early Black Friday phone deals
- Currys.co.uk: - Black Tag sale is now on
- Debenhams: - sneak peek Black Friday deals now live
- Dell: Sales incoming on Black Friday
- Disney Plus: Get a free 7-day free trial here
- Ebay.com: A strong focus on TVs and consoles
- Google Store: - a boatload of deals - including £70 off Pixel phones
- Halfords.co.uk: - 20% off dash Cams, electric scooters and way more
- HomeDepot.com: Daily deal Black Friday savings
- JCPenney.com: Pre-Black Friday deals
- John Lewis: - Get great warranties with John Lewis' Black Friday offers
- Kohls.com: Coupons aplenty in big sale
- LoveHoney.com: Up to 50% off a wide range of items
- Macy's.com: Preview specials with 60% off womenswear
- Marks & Spencer: good multi-buy deals on right now
- Mobiles.co.uk: cheapest mobile phone deals
- NewEgg.com: Pre-Black Friday deals
- Nike.com: - up to 30% off full price items
- Simba Sleep: save up to 40% on mattresses for Black Friday
- Superdrug: - top Black Friday deals at Superdrug
- Three.co.uk: - best ever SIM only deals
- Very.co.uk: - big savings on tech and more
- Walmart.com: The early Black Friday sales