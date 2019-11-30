Cheap Black Friday deals: 15 great offers under $50

Black Friday may be drawing to a close, but the deals are still live and there are loads of bargains to be had. And, if you've already emptied your wallet with the big ticket items, don't fret: there's still lots of affordable offers to snap up if you're not flush with cash.

So long as you've got $50 laying around, there are some ace bargains still clinging on while the Black Friday clock runs down.

Whether you're after a sweet streaming offer from Hulu, or a smart speaker like the Echo Dot 3, an Amazon Fire tablet or a PS4 DualShock 4 gamepad, here's 15 must-nab deals under 50 bucks.

Deals under $50: bargain basement offers

Hulu for $1.99/month: $5.99, now just $1.99/month at Hulu

You could pay $6 a month for Hulu's memorable TV shows and movies, or you could pay just $2 a month for the best deal in streaming. We did. Never say "Oh, I wish I had a Hulu subscription" at any point in 2020. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Sandstone): $49 $22 at Amazon

The Echo Dot is already an extremely affordable smart device, but this Black Friday deal cuts it even further, making it just $22. If you're looking for an easy solution to your smart speaker needs, this is a great option.View Deal

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $49 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday shoppers can save 50% on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That's the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cook would make a perfect gift for anyone on your list.

View Deal

PS4 DualShock 4 Controller: $59.99 now $38.99 at Walmart

It's always handy to have a spare controller - whether it's as a battery back-up so you don't have to stop playing when the juice runs out, or for when you friends pop over - and saving yourself $21 is always good.

View Deal

Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4): $39.99 $15 at Walmart

This Spider-Man remains one of Sony's best PS4 exclusives, so picking up the game (which usually costs at least $40) for only $15 is a definite bargain.View Deal

PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription: $59.99 $39.89 at CDKeys

12 months of PS Plus for under $45 is a rare sight to behold, but that's exactly the Black Friday deal today. It provides access to online play, as well as free monthly games to add to your Instant Game Collection on PS4.

View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $49 $29.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet isn't quite as powerful or beautiful as the 8-inch Fire 8, but its low price makes it an easy choice for anyone that just wants an affordable tablet to read on. Plus, now that you can get it for just $29.99 it's an easy sell. View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: $99 $40 at Amazon

If you have kids that need a nigh-unbreakable tablet that won't break the bank, the Fire 7 Kids Edition should be at the top of the list. And, with this $59 off Black Friday deal, you won't even be bothered if your kids find a way to break it. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

At under $20, this is one of the cheapest ways to make a TV smart, with the ability to stream apps like Netflix, Hulu and, of course, Amazon Prime Video, and get Alexa to do the heavy lifting.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $99.99 $46.99 at Amazon

If you know you want both a new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and a new Amazon Echo Dot, consider picking up this bundle deal that lumps the two together and cuts the price by about $15. Why buy both? Because you can use the Echo Dot to control the Fire TV Stick when you can't find the remote, and the shared ecosystem makes keeping organized a cinch. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89 $49.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show is kind of like an Amazon Echo, except that it Shows you things. This smart display will let you watch videos and even show you things like a weather forecast. It's not a huge price drop, but you can save $40 if you buy one today.View Deal

Google Home Mini: $49 $25 at Walmart

The best-selling Google Home Mini is on sale at Walmart for $25. That's the best price we've found for the compact smart speaker which works with the Google Assistant to check the news, answer questions, play music, and more using just your voice. This price is available for all colors too.

View Deal

Google Smart TV Kit, Google Home Mini and Chromecast: $74 $45 at Walmart

A Walmart exclusive, get the Google Home Mini and Chromecast on sale for $45. Together they can help you stream movies, browse shows and more completely hands-free.

View Deal

Bella Pro Series 6qt Digital Air Fryer: $99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Prepare your tasty fried foods with less oil with the Bella Pro Digital Air Fryer that's currently 50% off at Best Buy. The six-quart air fryer features an easy touch digital touchscreen and is dishwasher safe for a quick and easy cleanup.

View Deal

SanDisk 128GB Extreme SD Card: $29 $23 on Amazon

If you're on the hunt for extra storage, this 128GB SD card has never been cheaper at $6 off. Only $6? Sure - but that's 20% off the list price. View Deal