Black Friday TV sale at Walmart: early access deals from Vizio, Samsung & more

While Black Friday is still officially over a month away, the retail giant Walmart is kicking things off today with an early access sale.

The early Walmart Black Friday sale includes discounts on tablets, kitchen appliances, gaming consoles, and, most importantly, 4K TVs, which we've rounded up for you right here. You can find massive discounts on top brand TVs like Vizio, Samsung, Sceptre, and more if you want to get ahead of the Black Friday rush.



Walmart's top early Black Friday TV deal is the Vizio 55-inch 4K smart TV that's on sale for $398. That's a $150 discount and the lowest price we've found for the M-Series TV, which allows you to enjoy a cinema-like experience thanks to the quantum dot technology

Delivering bright, bold colors, this smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other compatible smart home devices using just your voice. This Vizio TV also has Chromecast built-in, which allows you to stream your favorite movies and TV shows instantly using just your phone.

VIZIO 55-inch M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $548 $398 at Walmart

Walmart has the Vizio M-Series 4K TV on sale for $398. The smart TV features Hands-Free Voice Control with the Google Assistant and has Chromecast built-in which allows you to stream content from your phone to the TV.

View Deal

Shop more of Walmart's early access TV deals below that include a variety of different sizes and features. We don't know how long the retailer will have the TVs on sale so you should act fast before their gone.

Hisense 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV $428 $279 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, you can get the Hisense 58-inch TV on sale for $279. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to browse movies, find shows, adjust the volume, and more.

View Deal

VIZIO 65-inch M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $748 $498 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can save $250 on the Vizio 65-inch M-Series 4K TV at Walmart. The big-screen TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to the quantum dot technology and features SmartCast 3.0 with Apple AirPlay 2 so you can use your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to stream movies and TV shows on your TV.

View Deal

Sceptre 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV $ 899.99 $379 at Walmart

You can save a whopping $520 on the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV. While the big=screen TV lacks smart capabilities it includes four HDMI ports which allow you to stream all your favorite multimedia.

View Deal

Shop more of the best cheap TV sales and 4K TV deals that are currently going on.



You can also shop for more upcoming offers with our roundup of the best Black Friday TV deals.



Learn more about the November sale event with our guide to Black Friday 2019: the date and early predictions list.