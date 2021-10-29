Black Friday sales A-Z: all the top retailers in 2021

Black Friday sales are already underway. It might be only the end of October, but a number of top retailers and brands have once again launched their holiday season sales early, and there are plenty of discounts to shop. Take Adidas: there's up to 50% off apparel in its Black Friday sale. Dell's started its Cyber Sale, too; and while Best Buy's official Black Friday sale isn't yet live, the retailer has launched a Black Friday Price guarantee that ensures all items in its current Early Deals Event won't be cheaper on Black Friday - giving you peace of mind to buy now if you see something you like.

But there's a lot on - so we've complied a glossary of all the Black Friday sales happening this year. Use this page to get a complete overview of what's happening right now, what we expect to see in the Black Friday sales at each retailer and when your favourite retailer is set to go live.

If you're more interested in finding the best offers, head to our Black Friday deals hub instead, where we're curating all the most exciting discounts in electronics, gaming, kitchenware, homeware, toys, sport and much more.

A-Z of Black Friday sales: retailer glossary

(Image credit: Future)

Our guide to this year's Black Friday sales will expand over the coming weeks as more top retailers launch their holiday shopping events. You can either browse the guide alphabetically for information about everything that's happening this year, or use the navigation menu on the side of the page to jump to any retailers you're specifically interested in.

A

Image Adidas: Start date - November 12

Early access to the Adidas Black Friday sale begins on November 12 for anyone signed up to the Creator's Club. You'll be able to save up to 50% off trainers, sweatpants, hoodies and more.

View the Adidas Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

Image Adorama: Expected start date - November 26

Photography and videography equipment will see some of the most significant discounts in the Black Friday sale at Adorama. That's not all, though, as it'll be a good place to shop for an assortment of gadgets and other electronics.

View the Adorama Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

Image Amazon: Expected start date - November 8

Amazon always goes big for Black Friday and it's guaranteed to be very similar for 2021. We're expecting their Black Friday sales to start in early November and steadily ramp up to the big day itself. You can also shop the Epic Deals promotion until the end of the month.

View the Amazon Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

Image Apple: Expected start date - November 26

Some of the biggest items in this year's Black Friday sales will be the iPhone 13, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch and the new iPad. Going directly to the manufacturer could you get the best deals - especially if you have an old device to trade-in.

Browse today's latest deals

B

Image B&H Photo: Expected start date - TBC

Cameras, TVs and electronics will all be heavily featured once again at B&H Photo in this year's sales. Some offers are available now, but there's the Black Friday exclusive prices later in November.

View the B&H Photo Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

Image Bed Bath & Beyond: Expected start date - TBC

You'll want to visit Bed Bath & Beyond during Black Friday to find some of the best prices across homewares and furniture. Regular deals are already available but you'll see the biggest discounts throughout November.

Browse today's latest deals

Image Best Buy: Early Deals Event live now

An early deals event is currently underway at Best Buy with savings available across the entire store. Everything featured in this sale is protected by a Black Friday Price Guarantee that ensures items will not be cheaper ahead of November 26 so you can safely buy today.

View the Best Buy Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

C

Image Casper: Expected start date - TBC

Black Friday is generally one of the best times of the year to buy a new mattress. Casper is promising the best deals of the entire year in its sale across mattresses and bundled extras including pillows, duvets and protectors.

View the Casper Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

D

Image Dell: Cyber Sale now live

Dell has held rolling Cyber Sales over recent weeks as it steadily builds up to its Black Friday sales. You can find big price cuts on Inspiron and XPS laptops, as well as discounted high-end gaming monitors and gaming laptops.

View the Dell Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

Image Dyson: Expected start date - November 26

As well as the obvious discounts on Dyson vacuums, you can expect reductions on hair care and air treatment products this year. Products to look out for over Black Friday are the AirWrap and Air Purifier.

View the Dyson Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

E

Image Ebay: Expected start date - TBC

You can find a little of everything on eBay, yet it's a marketplace that sometimes gets forgotten about over Black Friday. Definitely check here for limited-time offers on top products and extra stock from major retailers. These can often be cheaper with voucher codes, too.

View the eBay Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

Image Emma Mattress: Expected start date - November 15

With the big discounts usually reserved for Black Friday, you'll want to check back in once the sales have begun. We've seen reductions of at least 35% in the past, so expect that to return plus the possibility of free pillows, sheets and other extras.

Browse today's latest deals

F

Image Fitbit: Expected start date - November 26

Shop here for a full-on smartwatch or just a basic fitness tracker. Look for offers on the new Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Sense should you want the latest tech, though expect the Versa range to get the biggest reductions.

Browse today's latest deals

G

Image GameStop: Expected start date - November 22

GameStop will likely be your best chance to secure a PS5, Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch OLED over Black Friday. Alongside console restocks, there will be plenty of discounted games and accessories to choose from.

View the GameStop Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

Image Google: Expected start date - November 22

It might be a bit early for a discount on the new Pixel 6, but you can be sure the Pixel 5 and Pixel Buds will feature in this year's Black Friday sales. Elsewhere, smart home tech such as the Nest Mini, Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell should all see a price cut of up to 50%.

Browse today's latest deals

Image GoPro: Expected start date - TBC

Although no official Black Friday sale date has been announced just yet, you can get $200 off a massive GoPro bundle right now. It includes a Hero10 camera, dual battery charger, extra battery and 1-year GoPro subscription.

Browse today's latest deals

H

Image HP: Expected start date - November 22

HP is always good for affordable laptops, desktops, monitors and various other PC peripherals. While we wait for the Black Friday sale to start, you can browse the weekly deals selection for some excellent deals on Chromebooks and Windows laptops for work or school.

View the HP Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

Image HTC Vive: Expected start date - November 26

VR is extremely expensive to get into, but we usually see some big savings on headsets during the Black Friday sales. We expect a discount on a less popular Cosmos Elite, though we're more excited by the prospect of a Pro 2 offer.

Browse today's latest deals

I

Image Ikea: Expected start date - TBC

Ikea is one of the best options when it comes to affordable homewares. Expect discounts across the full range, making it the perfect time to get a Billy bookcase, Kallax shelves or basically anything else for any room of the home.

Browse today's latest deals

Image iRobot: Expected start date - November 22

Likely the best place to find a Roomba robot vacuum cleaner deal this November with a few extras thrown in for free. We'll update you with the specifics once the Black Friday sale starts next month.

Browse today's latest deals

J

Image Jabra: Expected start date - November 22

Jabra has steadily made a name for itself recently as an excellent manufacturer of solid budget headphones and earbuds with the Elite range. Expect some heavy discounts on these popular products on Black Friday.

Browse today's latest deals

K

Image Kohl's: Expected start date - November 19

Kohl's is already ramping up for Christmas with a handful of voucher codes available to use across their vast range of products. Have a browse to find some terrific discounts on everything from clothing to jewellery and home decor.

Browse today's latest deal

L

Image Lego: Expected start date - November 20

The official Lego store can keep you well-stocked with the latest sets, miniatures and accessories. You'll often receive free gifts when you spend over a certain amount during sales events as well. Sign up to Lego VIP and you'll get early access to deals from November 20.

View the Lego Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

Image Lenovo: Black Friday Sneak Peek sale now live

Some excellent early Black Friday doorbuster deals are already available until November 1 on the Chromebook Duet, as well as the sturdy ThinkPad and trendy Yoga ranges. Expect further discounts throughout the month with deals on Lenovo tablets and smart home gear as well.

View the Lenovo Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

Image Logitech: Expected start date - November 26

Whether it's for the office or your gaming rig, you'll find some huge discounts on mice, keyboards, webcams and headsets over Black Friday. Many of Logitech's peripherals are considered to be some of the industry's best so it's a great time to get some top tech at a bargain price.

View the Logitech Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

Image Lowe's: Expected start date - November 22

Has a little bit of everything you need for around the home: whether you want a bit of new tech or something for your next DIY project. You can already browse through the big holiday sales event currently underway but we'll be back to update this once the Black Friday sale begins.

View the Lowe's Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

M

Image Microsoft: Expected start date - November 22

Here's where you can usually find the best deals on Microsoft's range of Surface products. The tech giant regularly discounts Surface Pro tablets and throws in a free keyboard case to boot. It's also a good place to check for Xbox consoles, should there be a Black Friday restock.

Browse today's latest deals

N

Image Nectar Sleep: Sale live now

Nectar is currently running an offer that we don't expect to be beaten over Black Friday. With it, you save $100 off its medium-firm memory foam mattress and get another $399 of accessories included for free.

View the Nectar Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

Image Newegg: Black Friday sale now live

Your one-stop shop for PC components, peripherals and pre-built machines. Newegg has already started its Black Friday sales with dozens of items discounted. A Price Protection promise also applies, so if anything you buy is cheaper before November 30 you'll get refunded the difference.

View the Newegg Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

Image Nike: Expected start date - November 22

You can get up to 40% off a range of Nike shoes, fashion and accessories when you shop direct right now in the clearance sale. Once the Black Friday sales start we'll see what other items are reduced.

Browse today's latest deals

Image Ninja: Expected start date - November 22

Air fryers, pressure cookers and blenders are some of the most popular items in the Ninja range and should all feature in this year's Black Friday sales. You can also sign up for the newsletter to get 10% off your first order.

Browse today's latest deals

Image Nintendo: Expected start date - November 22

Nintendo usually drops one specific Switch bundle over the Black Friday sales period so look for an announcement on that very soon. With the difficulty of finding stock for most of the year it's bound to sell out fast, but you should find more savings on games and accessories as well.

Browse today's latest deals

Image Nord VPN: Black Friday sale live now

One of the biggest VPN providers out there is already offering a huge 68% off ahead of Black Friday. Nord is calling it the best deal of 2021 and it will effectively set you back just $3.71 per month.

View the Nord VPN Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

O

Image Oakley: Expected start date - November 22

Sunglasses aren't the only fashion accessory you can pick up at Oakley. The current sale includes up to 50% off backpacks, jackets, T-shirts and trainers as well. Expect more lines to be added once the Black Friday sales begin in November.

View the Oakley Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

Image Oculus: Expected start date - November 22

The Oculus Quest 2 only launched at the end of last year so we're hoping to see its first major discount over Black Friday. Earlier this year a strange offer gave you the chance to save $100 if you bought two headsets - a very specific if unusual deal, indeed.

Browse today's latest deals

Image Overstock: Holiday Home sale now live

The holiday home sale is already in progress with savings of up to 70% available across select furniture, home decor and other home accessories. Expect this to roll on into the Black Friday sale when it truly begins this November.

View the Overstock Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

P

Image Peloton: Expected start date - November 22

As one of the biggest companies behind the current home exercise revolution, Peloton is all-but-guaranteed to run a Black Friday sale this year. Look for discounts on equipment, class subscriptions and all-access memberships.

Browse today's latest deals

Image Portal: Sale live now

Facebook's Portal video-calling device has become even more popular over the last couple of years. Ahead of the Black Friday sales, you can currently buy two Portal devices and save $100.

Browse today's latest deals

Image Philips: Expected start date - November 26

Philips is promising the very best discounts in this year's Black Friday sale. While no specific offers have been revealed just yet, you can sign up to the newsletter to hear about them first and receive 15% off your first purchase.

View the Philips Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

R

Image Ray-Ban: Expected start date: November 22

Ray-Ban currently offers reductions of up to 50% on sunglasses and eyeglasses, as well as 40% off prescription lenses when bought with a frame. With that, you'll find some excellent prices on some of the most recognisable glasses on the market.

View the Ray-Ban Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

Image Razer: Expected start date - November 22

As one of the biggest names in the world of PC gaming laptops and peripherals, we're fully expecting Razer to go big in the Black Friday sales. It'll be a great opportunity to save money on a Blade laptop, as well as the ever-popular Deathadder mice and Kraken headsets.

Browse today's latest deals

Image Roku: Expected start date - November 22

The streaming box offers plenty of channels from Starzplay to BT Sport – as well as free trials of HBO Max and Prime Video to new subscribers. Although the Black Friday sale is not yet live, you can save some cash on streaming bars and sticks right now as well.

Browse today's latest deals

S

Image Samsung: Samsung Week sale now live

There are cheap tablets, smartwatches, headphones and appliances all up for grabs. You can also find a great price on some of the best flagship smartphones and TVs on the market – often with a nice freebie included. Get a sneak preview of the Black Friday sale in the current Samsung Week promotion.

Browse today's latest deals

Image Shark: Expected start date - November 22

If you're after a new vacuum cleaner, you'll find plenty of choice at Shark right now with everything from robot vacuums to cheaper handheld cleaners up for grabs.

Browse today's latest deals

Image Staples: Expected start date - November 22

Everything you need for the office in one place, with regular discounts across furniture, supplies and electronics. Bigger discounts are promised on desks, chairs and printers in the Black Friday sale this year.

View the Staples Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

T

Image T-Mobile: Expected start date - November 22

Going direct to a network provider such as T-Mobile might be the best way to get the cheapest iPhone 13 or Google Pixel 6 this year. With dwindling stock levels buying early might be the way to go, so look for offers now that included free or discounted handsets when you trade in your old device.

View the T-Mobile Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

Image Target: Expected start date - November 24

Mega-retailer Target will be another big one to follow this November. You can currently take advantage of a price match guarantee until November 24, which is when we expect the proper Black Friday sales to begin across clothing, toys, electronics and so much more.

View the Target Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

Image Home Depot: Expected start date - November 1

Got any last-minute jobs that need doing around the house before the end of the year? Get yourself over to The Home Depot from November 1 when the first Black Friday savings will be made available to buy across power tools, Christmas decor, paint and more.

View the Home Depot Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

U

Image Under Armour: Expected start date - November 22

If you need some fitness-first fashion to get you up to speed with your new year's resolutions, Under Armour is one of the biggest names in the game. Plus, with regular discounts across men's and women's training and performance gear you'll find a great price here as well.

View the Under Armour Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

Image Uniqlo: Expected start date - November 22

Pop to Uniqlo for a wide range of men's, women's and kids' fashion for less. There have been some great discounts on coats and jackets over the last few weeks if you're ready to buy today.

View the Uniqlo Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

Image Urban Outfitters: Expected start date - November 26

All sorts of vintage styles, as well as a vast range of gifts and accessories, can be picked up for less at Urban Outfitters. More lines will be added across men's, women's and electronics once the Black Friday sale begins on November 26.

View the Urban Outfitters Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

V

Image Vans: Expected start date - November 22

No surprises when we say that skate shoes and apparel are exactly what you'll find here. Many familiar styles are reduced in the current sale, though a wider selection should be reduced throughout November.

Browse today's latest deals

Image Verizon: Expected start date - November 22

Another phone network we're following very closely to get you the best price for an iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy or Pixel 6. Again, with the supply chain issues, there's reason to buy early, especially when you can get up to $1000 off some handsets when you trade in your current device.

View the Verizon Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

W

Image Walmart: Expected start date - November 3

Walmart has revealed the start date of its early Black Friday sales with an ad that features the key offers. From November 3 you'll be able to snap up discounted laptops, TVs, toys, headphones and cell phones. New offers are set to go live every week all the way through to Black Friday.

View the Walmart Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

Image Wayfair: Expected start date - November 22

With furniture for every room and accessories for every interior, you'll find some excellent decor available at Wayfair now and over Black Friday.

View the Wayfair Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

X

Image Xbox: Expected start date - November 22

Microsoft's dedicated Xbox store has everything you need for your console, including accessories, games and subscriptions to Game Pass. Definitely check out the latter if you're not a member yet as you can currently get your first month for just $1.

View the Xbox Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

Y

Image Yankee Candle: Expected start date - November 22

The vast selection of scents is all available to shop directly from Yankee Candle. Unsurprisingly, for this time of year, the Christmas range has the biggest reductions right now but you can also stock up on your favourite aromas for the year ahead.

View the Yankee Candle Black Friday sale | Browse today's latest deals

Z