Black Friday gaming deals: what to expect and how to get the best sales

It’s been an amazing year for gaming with heavy hitters such as Marvel’s Spider-Man, Forza Horizon 4 and God of War storming the game charts, Microsoft and Sony announcing they’re developing next-generation consoles and the Nintendo Switch climbing to new third-party heights. But, being a gamer these days is pricey, making Black Friday and Cyber Monday more crucial than ever.

So, what can gaming fans expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday? It’s likely we’ll be seeing big savings on consoles and physical games from retailers such as Amazon, Jet, Newegg, Target and Walmart – to name a few. The announcement of next-gen consoles will likely mean these retailers have a backlog of PS4 Pro, Xbox One X and Nintendo Switches to offer price cuts on. So, if you have waited until now to purchase a new console, then you’re going to be in luck – because they often come as bundles with a reduced price for all of the items inside.

We’ve scoured through the deals of Black Fridays and Cyber Mondays past and put this helpful guide together to prepare with for this year’s gaming deals.

When are Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018?

Black Friday takes place on the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving, so this year it’s November 23 2018. Cyber Monday immediately follows Black Friday weekend, so that will fall on November 26, 2018.

How to get the best gaming deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

We usually see discounts from the big retailers starting in early November, with retailers running promotions on smaller-time products before the big Black Friday show.

Over the course of the month, we will see big deals on bundles as well as the occasional mega price cut. Once Thanksgiving hits and into that evening is when the truly top deals will start popping up.

What sort of gaming deals will we see?

We will almost certainly see big price drops from retailers such as Amazon, Jet, Newegg, Target and Walmart – to name a few, who tend to slash the price of a ton of stock, including console bundles, hardware accessories like headsets and controllers, online play memberships such as PS Plus, gaming laptops and physical game copies. However, physical game deals tend to revolve more around games from earlier in the year than the latest top shelf titles.

Last year, we didn't see anything in the way of Nintendo Switch discounts and bundles (as the console only launched in March 2017), so anticipate all-time low prices for Nintendo Switch bundles. However, Nintendo seldom discounts consoles, and the best discounts tend to be lightning deals – which sell out in seconds. Luckily, we tend to find out about many gaming deals early, so keep an eye on this page.

What was on offer last year?

Last year, Amazon offered big savings on Xbox One S and PS4 Pro bundles, however the Nintendo Switch (which had only launched a few months prior) didn't see a big price change.

In addition, Amazon offered reduced prices on PS Plus annual membership and physical editions of games such as Overwatch, Resident Evil 7 and WWE 2K18. Likewise, Target and Walmart reduced the price of its PS4 Pro and Xbox One S bundles alongside physical games such as Call of Duty: World War II.

What we would like to see discounted

Here are a few products we would love to see score Black Friday gaming discounts:

Nintendo Switch bundles

The Nintendo Switch continues to explode in popularity since its launch last year. We have seen very few decent discounts on Switch bundles up until the time of writing, as the hybrid console was still in infancy and the number of games on offer were limited.

So, this Black Friday and Cyber Monday should provide the perfect opportunity for Nintendo to offer its Nintendo Switch console, games and accessories on discount.

MSI GS65 Stealth Gaming Laptop

The MSI GS65 Stealth is our favorite gaming laptop of the year, so we're hoping the sleek and strong hardware will get discounted from its exorbitant price to something a bit less wallet-igniting.

Forza Horizon 4 , Marvel's Spider-Man or God of War

It's not frequent that we see massive discounts on the biggest games of the year, but hopefully we'll see a bit of a price cut – or at least their inclusion in console bundles.

Stick with TechRadar to get the best Black Friday deals

All that aside, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are going to see fleets of deals and plummeting prices across all sorts of consumer tech: everything from laptops and iPads to smartphones, Kindles, and streaming sticks.

We will keep you updated with all the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming deals as they are announced.