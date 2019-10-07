Black Friday flyers 2019: tracking Black Friday ads from Walmart, Best Buy and more

We all know full well that Black Friday is quickly approaching, not to mention that the shopping holiday is slowly spreading earlier into the month of November with every passing year. So it’s already a fine time to start tracking those esteemed Black Friday flyers and ads.

While none of those Black Friday flyers are live or have leaked yet, we have already seen the major “2019 Toy List” flyers from big-deal retailers including Amazon, Target and Walmart. These should give us a good idea of what we expect will get price cuts and bundle deals as we draw closer to the big day.

So, let’s highlight the major toys and tech products that have appeared in these toy lists for a better idea of what to expect from this year’s Black Friday flyers and ads.

[Editor's Note: While this article currently focuses on Black Friday in the US, we'll be tracking whether UK retailers publish Black Friday ads in that region as well. Stay tuned!]

(Image credit: Ken Wolter/Shutterstock)

Nintendo Switch : This one is kind of a given for 2019, but Amazon has listed it at its normal price … for now. While we generally don’t expect price cuts on Nintendo Switch Lite, we’d be surprised not to see the larger model at least enjoy some bundled deals.

Fire Tablet Kids Edition : When it comes to Amazon, you can expect all of its tablets to experience deals on Black Friday. Right now, it costs $99 in the US – we’ve seen it come down to around $60 during Prime Day, so expect similar discounts for the top shopping day of the year.

Lego Hogwarts , Iron Man’s Infinity Gauntlet : Both of these toys are bound to be huge for Black Friday, especially with the recent releases of “Avengers: Endgame” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald.” We’d be surprised if one or neither of these were to receive a Black Friday 2019 discount.

(Image credit: Target)

Nintendo Switch : Yup, expect to see an absolute ton of Nintendo Switch deals this year, and Target will not be one to pass those up. Again, we only expect to see deals and bundles on the traditional (i.e. non-Lite) Switch models, though that’s no bad thing.

Hoverboards : Target has explicitly listed a hoverboard in its 2019 Toy List, leading us to anticipate some hot hoverboard deals for Black Friday 2019. Somehow, these things are still popular, but hey, we don’t make the rules. If anyone in your life wants a hoverboard, it looks like Target will be a go-to destination.

Avengers figures : With one of the highest-grossing films of all time having released earlier this year, it should be no surprise to see lots of Avengers figures and other toys to be on sale for dirt cheap this Black Friday. Target apparently looks to be a leader on that front, so prepare accordingly.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Nintendo Switch : Are you getting the point yet? Nintendo’s money-printing console is going to be an absolutely huge focus for just about every retailer on Black Friday, Walmart included. Of course, we’ll be watching out for just which retailers have the absolute best Switch deals.

Budget gaming laptops : Walmart has explicitly listed the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop in its 2019 Toy List, telegraphing that it will offer a number of deals on gaming laptops. Of course, we expect to see this trend ripple throughout Black Friday retailers, but perhaps Walmart hopes to lead that charge.

Xbox One S bundles : We expect to see Microsoft’s more affordable Xbox One console get bundle deals left and right this year in hopes of cutting into Nintendo’s Switch sales. However, Walmart is the only retailer of these three to list the console in its 2019 Toy List, which should speak for something.