Black Friday at AO.com: what to expect this year

It might not be top of your list to find a great Black Friday tech deal, but large online retailer AO.com shouldn't be overlooked as it's had some fantastic offers in the past.

While it might be known more as a place to buy fridges, washing machines and dishwashers, AO.com's range of stock is far more varied than traditional white goods, and promises to have a host of TV, laptop, action camera and home tech Black Friday 2018 deals for you to take advantage of.

Last year cordless vacuum cleaners flew off the shelves at AO.com, while 4K TVs, coffee machines and latest GoPro action cameras were also incredibly popular, while we're expecting even more deals to be had this year.

Mark your calendars now - Black Friday 2018 is November 23 this year, with Cyber Monday 2018 taking place three days later on November 26.

Deals don't stop over the weekend though, with offers running over Saturday and Sunday as well (this is subject to availability though), but Black Friday 2018 is where you're likely to find the widest choice and best deals.

If that's not enough, we're seeing retailer launching their deals in the lead up to Black Friday, so you should have more than enough opportunity to grab yourself a bargain. We'll be bringing you the best AO.com Black Friday deals right here.

AO.com on Black Friday 2018: what you need to know

Thanks to its wide breadth of products, there should be something for everyone at AO.com this Black Friday. And because it's online-only, you can do all of this from the comfort of your home (or workplace).

AO.com says Black Friday is "Bag yourself a bargain! Whether you’re replacing an old appliance or hitting your Christmas shopping list, Black Friday 2018 is going to be big."

Don't worry about nabbing yourself a great deal then getting stung for postage as AO.com offers free delivery (UK mainland). Depending on what you treat yourself to, you can select next day delivery from as little as £5, while there's also the choice of click-and-collect services as well.

Not happy with what you've ordered? AO.com has a free 100 days returns policy, while AO.com promises to price match every product they sell against any retailer. All you have to do is give AO.com's friendly staff a call with the product you’re interested in, the price you’ve found elsewhere and they’ll happily take care of the rest. Simple.

Best AO.com Black Friday deals from last year

Panasonic 50-inch 4K TV - save £200

Black Friday wouldn't be Black Friday without a brilliant TV deal, with AO.com knocking a massive £200 of this high-end 4K TV, while there was TV deals to suit all budgets last year.

Hoover cordless vacuum - now £89 (was £199)

AO.com sold a staggering 5 vacuum cleaners every minute on Black Friday last year, and with massive savings that knock off over half the asking price, it's easy to see why.

De'Longhi coffee machine - save £500

Coffee machines are fast becoming a popular household item and AO.com was knocking off a staggering £500 from this premium model from De'Longhi.

GoPro Hero6 Black - save £75

GoPro's Hero6 Black was the best action camera available at the time and to sweeten the deal even more, AO.com was offering a very decent discount of £75.

Samsung soundbar - save £120

The sound quality on some TVs can be a bit of a letdown, so a soundbar is a great way to boost audio quality and your viewing pleasure. AO.com knocked £120 of this Samsung unit.

AO.com Black Friday deals predictions for 2018

AO.com is already boasting that this year will see its best Black Friday 2018 deals, so expectations are high.

There will no doubt be some generous discounts on 4K TVs of all sizes, while those are a decent laptop should be able to snap up a bargain too.

With coffee machines being AO.com biggest selling item last year, we're expecting more great deals to be had here.

Same goes for cordless vacuum cleaners. They were so popular at AO.com last year that we reckon you'll be able to nab yourself a good deal this year too.

AO.com certainly had the most attractive GoPro deals last year on Black Friday, so we're hoping they'll do the same again this year and make the new Hero7 Black an even better buy than it is now.

With Christmas coming up, some of you might be tempted to upgrade your cooker or get a larger fridge, so we reckon AO.com will be doing some decent discounts on its extensive range of white goods as well, while kitchen equipment like blenders should also be at a reduced price.

