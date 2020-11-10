Black Friday ads 2020: when to expect ads from Best Buy, Walmart, Target and more

The ads for Black Friday deals have launched much earlier in 2020 because the deals themselves have started much earlier. We've already started posting some excellent early deals from Target, Walmart, Best Buy and other retailers, all of which are spreading the savings out throughout November.

Because of that, the ads themselves are different. Walmart, for example, posted an ad for its first two Black Friday events in early November, but hasn't revealed its prices for the official Black Friday date of November 27. So we're expecting a second Black Friday ad to be revealed in the next couple of weeks, if it isn't leaked first.

In previous Black Fridays, retailers have been known to leak their own Black Friday doorbusters early to generate hype. We don't expect that this year, because early leaks would conflict with whatever they have currently on sale. Shoppers won't buy tech for 20% off now if they know it'll be 40% off in a few weeks.

Keeping that in mind, here are all of the Black Friday 2020 flyers we've seen thus far, along with the deals hubs where retailers are eking out information. Once we have more ads, toy lists or reliable leaks to reveal, we'll update this list with what we know.

The Best Buy Black Friday newspaper ad for 2020 is linked above, or you can check the live preview of the ad, where you can check your category of choice and bookmark deals for later. Out of what's available, here are some particular categories and deals to watch:

Savings on great laptops: You'll be able to save $500 on the HP Spectre x360 (a 5-star editor's choice in our review), $250 on the TechRadar-recommended HP Envy x360, at least $200 off the MacBook Air and Pro, and hundreds off several other excellent devices. We recommend checking the full list for your computer of choice.

Game software deals: You may not see deals on the newest consoles, but the best recent games have some of their lowest ever prices: Last of Us II and Final Fantasy VII Remake for $29.99, $27.99 for the 2021 series of EA sports games, and $19.99 for Star Wars: Squadrons and Red Dead Redemption 2, among many others.

Major smartphone savings: Black Friday is absolutely the time to upgrade your current phone. You'll save up to $750 on a Samsung Galaxy S20 or Note20 depending on your provider, or save up to $400 on unlocked Samsung, Pixel or Motorola phones.

You can also check our Best Buy Black Friday deals hub for the best pre-event deals.

Walmart has posted its Black Friday ads for the weeks of November 4 and November 11, as part of its "Black Friday Deals for Days" promotion, as well as its in-store hours for Black Friday. However, we don't have the official Black Friday ad for the main event yet. As for what we know now, keep an eye out on these deal categories:

Cheap 4K TVs: Walmart has already advertised some exciting offers on large 4K Roku TVs, like $148 for a 55" TCL 4K TV or $228 for a 65" onn. 4K TV, and its future deals page hints at various drops on Samsung QLEDs, several 75" TVs and much more.

Nintendo Switch: You may not be able to save on a PS5 or Xbox Series X, but the Switch is still in season and ripe for some Black Friday deals. We suspect you'll see several discounted Switch bundles that include popular titles like Animal Crossing and Mario Kart 8 with the Switch at no extra cost.

Budget laptops: Early Black Friday ad deals show cheap Chromebooks and HP laptops for hundreds of dollars off, and its laptop deals page hints at discounts on the Lenovo IdeaPad, Microsoft Surface 3 and several gaming laptops.

We're still speculating on the real deals until the final ad arrives, so check out our Black Friday hub for early Walmart deals available now.

Target Black Friday ad

We don't have an official Target Black Friday ad as of yet, though Target already has a Black Friday deals hub, and has announced which categories of deals it will focus on every week. Here's what to expect out of the big red retailer this year:

Headphones, appliances and TVs: From November 1–7, Target has some deep cuts on electronics, such as $300 off a 70-inch 4K LG TV, $175 off Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones and Amazon speakers and security cams at the same prices you saw during Prime Day.

Kitchen appliances and Beauty products: Starting November 8, Target will focus on 'Kitchen favorites and floorcare', which we're assuming means some major cuts off of Instant Pots and vacuum cleaners. Then, starting November 15, Target will have more deals on Electronics (too broad to predict there) and Beauty and Apparel, which could cover everything from designer clothing to Sonicare toothbrushes.

Video games and consoles: During the real Black Friday week starting on the 22nd, Target will focus on 'Toys, Kitchen, Floorcare and Electronics, including video games and select consoles.' We'll likely see deals on Baby Yoda merch, air fryers, and obviously the Nintendo Switch.

If you want help picking the best live, early Black Friday deals, we have a whole page full of our favorite Target discounts available now.

All the other Black Friday Ads and deals hubs

We're looking out for all the Black Friday ads and leaks, but it does seem like more and more companies are following Amazon's lead: the company doesn't ever do a traditional print ad. It just starts revealing deals and lightning deals on its website, rather than telegraph what's to come.

Thus, rather than wait for traditional ads from these stores, we're keeping a list of Black Friday deals hubs and ads below, so you can check for yourself if your favorite stores have the latest deal previews available yet.

With Black Friday only a couple of weeks away, and early deals everywhere on the Internet, now's a good time to figure out whether to do your holiday shopping now or wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday.