The Bose QuietComfort Headphones fall back to their lowest-ever price at Amazon

The holiday shopping season has started weeks before Black Friday and popular brands like Bose are offering early deals for eager shoppers. One of those offers is over at Amazon where you can get the Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones for $199.99 (was $349.99).

The Bose QuietComfort are its staple noise-cancelling headphones and the more modest (and cheaper) version of the premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra which are also on sale. Bose offers these mid-range headphones in a variety of colors, including white, sandstone, cypress green, chilled lilac, moonstone blue, and dusk blue. It also comes in a black version but this version costs $30 more than the other colors. That said, it's still about $120 off the full price, so it's still a bargain.

Today's best Bose headphones deal

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort headphones are the manufacturer's mid-range noise-cancelling cans and have dropped to a record-low price in this early Black Friday deal. On top of the manufacturer's excellent ANC to block out unwanted noise, you get high-fidelity audio and an EQ control to customize bass, mid-range, and treble. The QuietComfort lasts up to 24 hours on one charge and can get back 2.5 hours of playtime in 15 minutes.

The Bose QuietComfort Headphones compromise between Bose's budget headphones and its feature-laden QuietComfort Ultra. The manufacturer is best known for its noise-cancelling capabilities and padded design hence its QuietComfort name.

These QuietComfort headphones feature a Quiet and Aware Mode to either take full advantage of its noise-cancelling capabilities or prioritize awareness of your surroundings. It also takes environmental factors into account, so disturbances like noisy winds won't get in the way of your listening.

You won't need to worry about battery life, either. It boasts up to 24 hours of playback on a single charge and can charge back up to 2.5 hours in just 15 minutes. Even if you run out of battery, you can just plug in the included audio cable to use them without Bluetooth.

Besides the Bose QuietComfort line, I also recommend checking out more of our favorite options in our best noise-cancelling headphones and best travel headphones guides. Also, you can bookmark our Bose Black Friday deals hub for even more offers on the manufacturer's headphones, earbuds, soundbars and speakers over the next few weeks