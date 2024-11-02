Bose's best noise-cancelling QuietComfort Ultra headphones drop to a record-low price

We love the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. They deliver on every single front, including design, sound, and active noise cancellation technology. If you're after premium headphones for a great price, then don't miss the Bose QuietComfort Ultra at Amazon for $329 (was $429).

This latest price drop brings them back to their lowest price ever and in plenty of time to secure that perfect Christmas present in the early Black Friday deals. As one of the best wireless headphones and now at a reduced price, you no longer have to decide between price and quality.

Today's best Bose headphones deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $329 at Amazon

A $100 discount brings these amazing headphones down to their lowest price ever. We appreciate that this is still more than what many would like to pay but let's remember that this is a premium product and some of the best headphones you can buy today. You get excellent sound quality alongside industry-leading active noise cancellation, guaranteeing one of the best listening experiences around right now.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $199 at Amazon

If you'd still prefer to spend a little less then the basic model of the QuietComfort headphones are also discounted down to under $200. The sound quality and ANC are not as good as the Ultra but they're still a very good product. You can choose from a range of different colors but note that the black version is slightly more expensive.

Everything you need to know about these top-tier cans is found in our comprehensive Bose QuietComfort Ultra review. Our verdict is that they're "fun, comfortable, smart, portable, and phenomenal-sounding… so close to perfect". That's a glowing report if ever I saw one.

As high performers in both the best headphones and the best noise-cancelling headphones, you're guaranteed a great product with up to 24 hours of battery life that will keep you going without needing to recharge every day.

We've gathered loads of other headphone deals if you want to compare your options right now. You can also keep an eye on our hubs dedicated to this year's Black Friday headphones deals and Black Friday Bose deals for more top offers across the next few weeks.