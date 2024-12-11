My favorite Bluetooth party speaker is back, and this time there's a karaoke function

Tribit StormBox Blast 2 released, boasting 200W of party power

A new Karaoke function adds reverb and mic inputs

Yes, the RGB lightshow remains

Regular readers need no further fanfare from me regarding the 4.5-star Tribit StormBox Blast, which I reviewed soon after its July 2022 release and placed directly in our best Bluetooth speakers and best party speakers buying guides.

Sadly, time marches on, and in due course the Bose SoundLink Max took its spot in those guides, but the important news now is that Tribit has just released a young-buck successor – and this one's got a karaoke function and mic inputs!

The Tribit StormBox Blast 2 (for that is its name) boasts upgraded features including a higher IP67 waterproof rating, Bluetooth 5.4, and a noteworthy 200W of power – versus 90W in the older model.

But the headline grabber (other than that sizeable quoted power output comprising an 80W subwoofer, dual 45W mid-range drivers and two 15W tweeters) is something Tribit calls the Blast 2's "professional-grade karaoke function". This boasts an adjustable reverb effect, dual wired or wireless microphone connections, and the ability to adjust the mic volume for, er, different vocal stylings.

Considering a karaoke bash over the holidays? The Blast 2 can help

As a self-confessed karaoke lover (I used to be on the stage, you know) I'm already sold, but Tribit is keen to extol the virtues of the acoustic design further, telling me that the Blast 2's 80W subwoofer includes diamond reinforcement ribs for a punchy, resolute low end. And if you're all about that bass, the 2.1-channel design is powered by two Ti amplifiers, with dual large passive radiators to really make it resonate.

What of the tweakable dynamic lighting which many users (at least the ones I leant mine to) adored in the older model? It's back! The speaker can be synced to the pulse of the song playing, or you can pick a favorite color in the Tribit app to add a visual theme to your party, wedding, bar and so on.

Worried about the tunes cutting out mid-party? I wouldn't be; the StormBox Blast 2 has a 30-hour playtime – and it can also be used to charge phones or other gadgets, so none of your guests will run out of juice.

This time around, Tribit also mentions an intriguing "innovative X3D algorithm", to surround music lovers in "an immersive sound that adds an extra layer of excitement to any gathering". How good is that? We don't know yet, but we are in the process of testing it, so as soon as we know, so shall you.

Can't wait for our full-fat review and just need one now? If you reside in the US, the Tribit StormBox Blast 2 is available for $249.99 from Amazon (if you click the $50-off voucher), while in the UK it's £189.99 at Amazon if you deploy the £90-off coupon until December 15, and in Australia it's AU$469.