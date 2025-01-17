You can already save £20 on the new Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 with this launch deal

There's something truly freeing about being able to walk around with earbuds in and no wires in sight. Listening to music feels natural rather than being tied to a phone. For this, you'll want some of the best earbuds. Well, until February 18, you can bag the brand-new Freebuds Pro 4 at Huawei for £159.99 (was £179.99).

To take advantage of the £20 launch discount, you simply need to use the coupon code 'A20AUDIO' at checkout. These new buds from Huawei feature dual-driver True Sound and deliver up to 33 hours on a full charge. Get them in black, green, or white.

Today’s best Huawei Freebuds Pro 4 deal

Huawei Freebuds Pro 4: was £179.99 now £159.99 at Huawei UK Get £20 off the latest earbuds from Huawei with the coupon code A20AUDIO. This is the first deal we've seen on what promises to be an excellent pair of buds. It's particularly impressive that they're slated as being capable of providing clear calls in 100 dB noisy environments. Get them now before the deal expires on February 18.

We've not gotten our hands on what could prove to be some of the best wireless earbuds around at the moment. We did give the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 only three and a half stars but that had nothing to do with the bud's noise-cancelling technology. We might even see them on our list of the best noise-cancelling earbuds once we've reviewed them.

The other reason for the low rating was the battery life, which has been significantly improved in this latest iteration. That means you'll benefit from up to 33 hours on a full charge. We'll be sure to return and update this once we've had some time using the latest version.

If you're keen to check out other options, then make sure you head over to our headphone deals page. Alternatively, if you just know you'll end up getting a pair of AirPods, then our dedicated AirPods deals is exactly what you need.