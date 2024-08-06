These earbuds with 3 planar magnetic drivers per ear might be the most audacious on the planet, and I must have them

Campfire Audio make exceptional in-ear monitors for audiophiles, with models such as the Solaris Stellar Horizon delivering… well, stellar sound for high-end buyers. And now the firm has announced what will surely be it most elite wired earbuds yet, the Campfire Audio Astrolith. According to the company, these deliver the most refined and enhanced acoustic experience you can get.

The Astrolith IEMs are made with Campfire's new Additive Acoustic Optical Inclusion housings, which are mirror polished stainless steel housings encasing not one, not two, but three planar magnetic drivers.

There are dual custom 14.2mm drivers for mid, low and sub-low frequencies, and the highs are handled by custom 5mm planar magnetic tweeters. Using planar drivers means harmonic distortion is very low – less than 0.3%, Campfire says – and the diaphragm of the Astrolith's voice coil keeps its shape even at high volumes.

Campfire Audio Astrolith: specifications, pricing and availability

The mirror polished stainless steel housings conceal a triple-driver setup of advanced planar magnetic tech – which is why these are large. (Image credit: Campfire Audio)

The Astrolith IEMs have a frequency response of 5Hz to 25kHz, an impedance at 1K of 8.2 ohms, and an SPL of 94dB at 1kHz and 44.90 mVrms… for those who keep track of such things. You get both 3.5mm and 4.4mm cables, three sizes of ear tips, plus a black leather folding wallet, a two-pocket mesh pouch and a cleaning tool. And there's a Campfire Audio pin included too.

We love planar magnetic drivers here on team TechRadar – you can just look at our glowing reviews of the Edifier Stax Spirit S3 and Edifier Stax Spirit S5 for evidence of that, along with the fact that Managing Editor Matt Bolton still has a pair of Oppo PM-1 headphones in a drawer, and he flat out refuses to ever get rid of them.

As ever with Campfire, these challengers to the best earbuds are for the more affluent audiophile: at £2,199 / $2,199 / €2,399 they're a lot more expensive than the likes of the Sennheiser IE 900, although they're actually more affordable than Campfire's Solaris Stellar Horizon. Sadly that means they're way beyond my budget, but if you're fortunate enough to afford a pair please consider leaving them to me in your will.

The Astrolith IEMs are available now from retailers including Audiologica, Audio Sanctuary and Amazon.

