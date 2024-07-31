Audio-Technica's affordable new turntable wants to get you hooked on hi-fi

Audio-Technica's AT-LP60XBT turntable is our current budget pick of the best turntables even though it's been around since God was in short pants, and now there's a new version: the AT-LP70XBT. The firm is pitching it as the perfect first turntable for vinyl newcomers, but says that it'll delight more experienced LP listeners too.

The AT-LP70XBT is a belt driven, fully automatic turntable with a switchable phono stage and built-in Bluetooth with aptX Adaptive for high-quality streaming to compatible headphones. The cartridge here is the AT-VM95C Integral Dual Moving Magnet cartridge, and it's compatible with any VM95 series replacement stylus.

Audio-Technica AT-LP70XBT: key features, price and availability

The belt-driven turntable has two speed settings, 45 rpm and 33⅓, and the J-shaped tonearm is designed to minimise tracking errors. The switchable pre-amp means you can use it with an amp or connect it directly to powered speakers via the included RCA cable.

The AT-VM95C cartridge is AT's entry-level cartridge and has attracted lots of positive reviews for its impressive all-round performance, and it's upgradeable to elliptical, micro linear or Shibata options. It replaces the ATN3600L you'll find in the LP60XBT.

The other big difference from the AT-LP60X is the chassis construction, which Audio-Technica says dampens resonance to deliver improved sound quality over its predecessor. The anti-resonance platter is made from die-cast aluminum and the AC adapter does its thing outside the chassis in order to reduce signal chain noise.

It's a good-looking deck, and as an AT turntable owner (I have the AT-LP120XUSB) I'm sure it'll deliver impressive sound for the price. However, that price is slightly higher than the LP60: where that model comes in at $149 / £179 / AU$299 the new AT-LP70XBT is $249 / £219 / around AU$430.

There are three color options: Black Silver, Black Bronze and White Silver, and the two silver models will be available from early August 2024. The Black Bronze model will follow a few weeks later.

