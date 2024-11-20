The best Samsung earbuds drop to a new low price in the Currys Black Friday sale

We’re still a week away from the big day but there are some great Black Friday deals already so you don't need to wait any longer to score tech at some of the lowest prices we've seen all year.

One such example is being able to buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro at Currys for £159 (was £219). If you want to spend less, you can also buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 at Currys for £99 (was £159). Both deals are part of Currys Black Friday sale and you even get four months of Apple TV Plus bundled in for free.

Both of these highly respectable earbuds are down to a record-low price and are an especially good buy for anyone with a Samsung phone. Both earbuds offer active noise cancellation, which is great to see at this price, while the Buds3 Pro add ambient sound modes and some subtle design changes.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro are easily the best wireless earbuds for Samsung users, while the regular Buds3 are good for general use and if you want to keep costs down. Altogether, this is one of the better Black Friday earbuds deals around with a fairly sizeable discount.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3: was £159 now £99 at Currys An excellent price for earbuds with active noise cancellation, the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 offer 24-bit studio-quality sound with adaptive EQ controlled by Galaxy AI. The battery life could be a little better at five hours – or an extra 19 hours through the charging case – but its useful features right down to being able to translate languages in real-time prove super useful.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro: was £219 now £159 at Currys With fantastic sound and excellent active noise cancellation, the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro offer a lot to like. Previous criticisms have only really related to the price tag, which isn’t a problem right now as they're down to their lowest price ever for Black Friday. You will, however, need a Samsung phone to appreciate the best features like AI language translation.

As our Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro review explains, these are the highlight of the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds range. Ranking highly in our look at the best noise-cancelling earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro “offer great-sounding audio quality, top-notch ANC and a premium, though derivative, design”. Some of the best features are only accessible to owners of the latest Samsung Galaxy devices, but they’re a good bet for anyone.

The standard Samsung Galaxy Buds3 aren’t so feature-rich but they’re still appealing at this price with a comfy build and 360 Spatial Audio support with compatible devices. Not bad for under £100.

If you’re an Apple lover you might want to check out the AirPods deals happening instead as these will suit your needs better. There are other headphone deals around too if you prefer something less phone or tablet-specific.

