Audio-Technica's sequel to the coolest cheap wireless earbuds of the last few years is even cheaper, and just as cool
And the best news of all: they're even cheaper
We loved the Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW earbuds when they came out with a launch price of just $79 / £79 / AU$129: they punch way above their price tag and we gave them the full five stars in our review. But time and tech march ever onwards, and the best budget earbuds sector is even more competitive. Which is why Audio-Technica has just unveiled a successor that's even cheaper at £49, and just as cool-looking. Sadly, however Audio-Technica said there's no US or Australia launch on the plan yet.
The new Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW2 might not have the most readable name, but there are some worthwhile improvements here. The new buds are smaller and lighter than their predecessors, so they should be even more comfortable, and the specs are pretty good for such an affordable pair of earbuds.
Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW2: key features and pricing
As before, the drivers here are 5.8mm and should deliver the same fun and energetic performance as the outgoing model. There's a low-latency mode for gaming and video watching, reducing the lag between images appearing on your screen and their audio reaching your ears, and there's Fast Pair as well as multipoint pairing for effortless and instant switching between two devices.
The built-in call mics are designed to reduce wind and ambient noise (though there's no active noise cancellation), and the accompanying app has an option that can help you hear your own voice better during conversations.
Battery life is the same as before: a claimed 6.5 hours and an additional 13.5 hours from the charging case, and you can charge wirelessly or via USB-C. Water resistance has been improved from "IPX4-equivalent" to "IPX5-equivalent"
There are four colors to choose from: Jet Black, Pure White, Navy/Red and Forest Green. Like the older model, these have a square design with a two-tone element offset, and really stand out among the sea of black or beige alternatives. All four colors will be available from 21 August 2024.
Will these be another pair of five-star earbuds to trouble our list of the best wireless earbuds? Audio-Technica definitely has the history to pull off the double.
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.