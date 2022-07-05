WalkingPad C2 Mini Foldable Walking Treadmill review

The most basic model from Xiaomi’s Kingsmith walking treadmill line-up comes with a more budget-friendly price tag than some of its competitors and will serve the casual user fairly well. Lightweight and foldable, this walking treadmill is great if you want to keep it stashed away out of sight. However, it fails to deliver on its companion application and promises of an automatic speed detection mode.

The WalkingPad C2 Mini Foldable Walking Treadmill is the cheapest walking treadmill available from Kingsmith, a subsidiary of Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi known best for its phones, audio and home technology.

With the rise of flexible working and thus the increasing popularity of under-desk treadmills, it’s easy to see why Xiaomi has made its first foray into the market. But have they got it right with the WalkingPad C2?

While it's not one of the best under-desk treadmills, the WalkingPad C2 makes for a good entry point for those looking to keep moving at home. Crucially, it’s capable of reaching high enough speeds for a swift walk - and even a very light jog - but not for running. Designed to be easily foldable and with wheels to help you wheelbarrow it around the home, it checks all of the boxes for ease of access. Plus, unlike other more portable models like the Bluefin Fitness Task 2.0, you don’t have to sacrifice the belt length.

To walk on, the WalkingPad C2 is comfortable, thanks to the belt’s shock-absorbing EVA layer which serves to protect your joints, and you can only very slightly notice the ridge created by the folding mechanism. It’s not too much of an annoyance, although heavier users may feel this more distinctly.

With its palm-sized controller, you can easily command the WalkingPad C2, but you have the second option of remotely switching the treadmill between modes with the KS Fit app, although other control options through the phone are minimal.

While it’s quiet, annoyingly we couldn’t find a way to stop its fairly incessant beeping while in use, so you’ll need to set up your pace before hopping onto a Zoom call that requires discretion, or have your fingers ready at the mute button when it’s time to change pace.

It’s low in price, but considering that two of its three key unique selling points are an automatic mode that doesn’t work and a confusing, cluttered-yet-empty app, it loses some points on value for money. In saying that, the other big selling point, its foldable design, works perfectly.

WalkingPad C2: Price and availability

The WalkingPad C2 is priced at $599.00 in the US, £494.02 in the UK, and AU$799.00 in Australia (opens in new tab).

UK and US customers have been able to buy the WalkingPad C2 since late 2021, with Australian customers joining the party in July 2022. The WalkingPad C2 is the cheapest model available from Xiaomi/Kingsmith, and can also be found at online retailers such as Amazon.

WalkingPad C2: Design

Simple, stylish design

Foldable and maneuverable

No handrail

Design score: 4/5

The WalkingPad C2 is slick and minimalist, made mostly of plastic, and available in white, red, and black. On the front-middle of the treadmill is an LED display, which shows your calorie and step count as well as the time elapsed, and an encircled M and A to indicate which mode (manual or automatic, respectively) you are using.

Opening up the box upon arrival, you’ll find the treadmill comes fully built and ready to use once plugged in. The unfolding mechanism takes a little getting used to -, especially the first time when it makes a rather unnerving ‘clunk’ as it hits the ground. We found this eased a little after a few times, but it could benefit from being a little smoother.

Weighing a relatively light 65lbs, the WalkingPad C2 is fairly easy to move and has two monodirectional wheels at the head of the treadmill so that you can wheelbarrow it around the home. However, there’s no handle, so it can be a little unwieldy to lift and grip as you navigate it.

When unfolded, its dimensions are 144.5 / 51.8 / 12.5cm. Folded they are 82.5 / 51.8 / 13.6cm, so you get the best of both worlds when it comes to maneuverability and storage as well as the length for long walking strides. If you’ve got a compact office space or have difficulty adjusting your desk height, though, the 180-degree unfolding mechanism is likely to snag.

As the WalkingPad is designed predominantly for… well, walking, you lose out on some of the features available in higher ticket budgets. For example, unlike some other models, the WalkingPad doesn’t have a handrail, which also means it may not the most suitable for the elderly or young children. Its weight limit is 220lbs, which is also a little less than some of its competitors.

The deck is made from plastic, and the belt measures 119 x 42cms and is made up of four layers: an anti-skid and anti-static walking belt, a wear-resistant layer, an EVA shock-cushion layer, and a high-density fiber running board.

WalkingPad C2: Features

Automatic mode didn’t work for us

App leaves much to be desired

No safety key

Features score: 2/5

The WalkingPad C2 Mini Foldable Walking Treadmill is fairly feature-lite, but there’s only so much you can do with a walking treadmill.

There are two settings available for the WalkingPad C2: manual and automatic. In the manual mode, you use the palm-sized controller to stop and start the belt and control the speed, which increases and decreases in intervals of 0.5km/h.

Automatic mode is where it all went a bit wrong in our testing. In theory, this mode is designed to respond to the user’s stride using three walking zones on the belt. The first is at the top-end of the tread belt, which will accelerate the treadmill, the second is in the middle to maintain speed and the third is at the rear of the belt to (you guessed it) slow it down.

We found this didn’t really work at all, and if you’re wanting to focus on other things while walking it can detract from your experience. For us, it repeatedly stopped without explanation as soon as we tried to stop accelerating. Through the app, you can amend sensitivity: low sensitivity worked slightly better, but still kept stopping inexplicably. The one time it did work, it favored acceleration over consistency or deceleration, making for some fairly anxiety-inducing walking before we hopped off in a slight panic.

Speaking of the app, this is another feature where the WalkingPad C2, unfortunately, falls rather short. The KS fit app can be downloaded from Google Play Store (opens in new tab) or Apple’s App Store (opens in new tab). Syncing was swift and easy thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity, and after this, you’re granted access to an app that is lackluster at best. Through the app, you can follow a set-up guide and tutorial, after which you can change between manual, automatic and standby mode, track your activity, and calibrate your belt. You can also input your weight and track changes through the app, though there are no smart insights to be had here.

And that’s it. No different modes, speed control (that we could find), or value-adding content, barring a 30-day walking challenge. Plus, the app repeatedly displayed error notifications, and while they didn’t seem to affect the app’s performance, it was a little disappointing to see them so repeatedly.

As this is a more budget-friendly option, a few other features are missing. As there’s no console, there’s no safety key to attach to as with other models such as the Lifespan TR1200-DT3 . However, safety-wise, the WalkingPad C2 does have an automated standby mode, overload protection, and a child lock which can be controlled through the app. There’s also no option to incline, but for walking-only treadmills, this is fairly standard.

WalkingPad C2: Performance

Comfortable to walk on

Quiet - but not discreet

Doesn’t go very fast

Performance score: 3/5

On the surface, the WalkingPad C2 is good at what it needs to be good at - being a walking treadmill. The belt is comfortable, with a good level of grip, and it’s fairly quiet, registering at just 48dB. There’s a very slight notch in the middle of the belt where the treadmill folds, which can be felt very slightly through trainers and casual walking shoes (we tested in Vans), but isnt’ enough to create any discomfort.

Its top speed is 6km/h, which is low, but unsurprising given its nature as a walking treadmill. Thanks to the length we managed to stretch to a very light jog, but you’re better off shopping elsewhere if speed is a focus for you.

As it’s low to the ground, the WalkingPad C2’s 1HP motor is fairly quiet - however, upon looking through customer reviews on Amazon, some users noted the noise levels go up when used on carpet, as the belt can catch on the fibers - also, not the greatest thing in the world for your flooring. Annoyingly, we couldn’t find a way to turn off the beeping when changing the speed, so if you’re planning on discreetly changing this while on calls, you might struggle.

You also can’t pause your workout with the remote, only stopping it altogether, and when we tried briefly hopping off to mimic answering the front door, we came back to find the session had reset, which is annoying.

While we didn’t have this experience, customers on Amazon (opens in new tab) have noted various squeaks and creaks which arose after extended use, especially around the fold.

Buy it if...

You just want to walk

The WalkingPad C2 Mini Foldable Walking Treadmill does exactly what it says on the tin: it lets you walk comfortably at home or in the office. In this micro sense, it’s perfect for the job.

You want to keep it out of sight

The WalkingPad C2 Mini Foldable Walking Treadmill is one of the few models on the market that can deliver on length and easy storage. Its foldable and compact design makes it perfect for minimalists or those in smaller living arrangements

You aren’t fussed about bells and whistles

Not everyone needs apps and features - if you’re just here to walk, then the WalkingPad C2 Mini Foldable Walking Treadmill is perfectly usable without the app… though you’ll need to graduate through its training programme, first.

Don't buy it if...

You want a smart treadmill

Despite its supposed capabilities to heatmap and adapt to your needs from its step sensors, the WalkingPad C2 Mini Foldable Walking Treadmill could not deliver for us on this front.

You want to run

The WalkingPad C2 Mini Foldable Walking Treadmill is very much designed for walking, and while we managed a light jog, without the handrail or ability to reach higher speeds than 6km/h, you're better off with a dedicated running machine.

You like fleshed-out apps

The app leaves lots to be desired, and we really mean lots. The user experience was clunky, and it doesn’t really do much beyond tracking activity and serving as an alternative on/off switch.

First reviewed June 2022