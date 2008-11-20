Ohanaware Funtastic Photos review

Photo editing applications can be incredibly scary things to new users with their numerous palettes, windows and tools.

iPhoto does a good job of simplifying the editing process but it still lacks quite a few features. Step forward Funtastic Photos.

Funtastic Photos offers nondestructive editing so that no matter what changes you make your original image is always available. The editing options range from a set of pre-defined styles to a host of advanced tools such as levels, white balance and sharpening.

You can send your images to a number of locations including Flickr and Picasa, as well as MobileMe and Facebook. The Print Layout option enables you to create simple collages of your images. It's a fairly comprehensive list of features.

The Funtastic interface is a bit like a Mac OS X Finder window on steroids and it can take a little getting used to. However, once you've located the images you want to edit it's a simple case of doubleclicking and getting on with it.

The built-in styles might not be to all tastes, but there's a decent range of options and the Rewind To Original tool leaves you in no danger of accidentally destroying an image. It does this by making you save a copy of the image rather than editing the original, so you do end up with two copies of your picture should you make any changes.

If you have a copy of Photoshop then Funtastic Photos isn't for you, but if the idea of photo editing sends shivers down your spine then this is a good step up from iPhoto. It doesn't require you to move away from iPhoto for organising your images either. The export and print options also add to the package.