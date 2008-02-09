Thrustmaster T.Flight Stick X review

Budget twig ahoy! This cheap and cheerful offering from Thrustmaster is designed to work straight out of the box with Flight Simulator X thanks to a preassigned config - though we've rarely found a waggler that didn't get the basic setup (pitch, roll, throttle and so on) correct. It's also Playstation 3 compatible, which will no doubt have all four of you PS3 owners dancing in the streets.

Sturdy stick

Still, for 20 notes you get yourself a sturdy stick, positively bristling with buttons and boasting Thrustmaster's increasingly standard nifty in-built button remapping options. No force feedback, of course, but there's a variable resistance knob on the nether-side which gives you a degree of control over the stick feel.

It's quite a soft ride whatever resistance you choose, unfortunately, meaning control can feel more sluggish than, say, the Saitek AV8R, which is positioned directly against this offering. It's not a bad stick, but on balance Saitek's more precise effort edges it.