PC Nextday Zoostorm 3389-2410

PC Nextday is a UK-based company that provides a broad variety of laptops, including a tough range of netbooks designed entirely for children. The Zoostorm 3389-2410 (£480 inc VAT) is a very good laptop that provides all-round performance and portability, although lacks the wow factor of the Asus and Sony.

This is because, like the Mesh Edge15 Inspire RS, a generic chassis has been employed. Build quality is good, with the various panels that make up the unit proving fairly firm, but it simply lacks the impact of the Asus X5DAB-SX028V or Sony VAIO VGN-NW20EF/P.

The screen boasts a sharp resolution – at 1440 x 900 pixels – and images are crisp and clear as a result. If you regularly work with multiple windows open, the high resolution this laptop offers will certainly suit you. Colour reproduction is also decent – although it doesn't compare to the excellent Sony – so pictures look great.

The keyboard is firm with very little evidence of flex, and the large, tapered keys travel just the right distance, making for a very comfortable typing experience.

The Zoostorm really starts to impress when it comes to performance, and PC Nextday has done a great job in squeezing the maximum power out of the various components used. The exact same processor as used in the Mesh powers this laptop – with 1024MB less memory – and yet it performs significantly better here.

The same can be said for graphics, as this machine outperforms the Sony, even though they use the same Intel chip, making it a better choice if you're looking to edit photos and movies – although the Asus is still the best option for this.

The result is that you will be able to run both office and multimedia applications without any issues, and if it's all-round performance you're after, the Zoostorm offers the best of both worlds.

Strong portability

Portability is also good and the 236-minute battery life just pips the Sony's efforts, although it absolutely massacres the offerings from both Mesh and Asus.

The chassis isn't as light as the Asus, however, although the weight difference is minor. Networking capabilities are good, although the 802.11g Wi-Fi on offer isn't the latest technology sported by the Asus and Sony.

High-speed fixed network connectivity is also in place, courtesy of the built-in Gigabit Ethernet adapter.

We like the Zoostorm 3389-2410. It isn't the most attractive machine here, but its all-round performance is excellent.

If it boasted a standout feature it would be a medal-winner, but for those after a decent all-rounder with no specific demands for graphical power, it still provides an excellent choice.

